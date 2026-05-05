Marine Serre creates upcycled Mona Lisa fashion capsule for the Louvre museum

Paris - French fashion designer Marine Serre has created an exclusive autumn/winter 2026 capsule collection for the Louvre Museum. Inspired by the Mona Lisa painting, the creative concept is based on upcycling.

Marine Serre first met the museum's team and initiated this collaboration during the inaugural Louvre dinner in 2025, where she was a guest.

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, after forgoing a traditional runway show for her autumn/winter 2026/2027 collection, Spanish actress Esther Exposito wore a sheath dress. The garment was crafted from hundreds of makeup brush heads, individually assembled by Marine Serre's team. This creation was part of a five-piece haute couture series named The Grace of Time, inspired by the Louvre.

Upcycling or the art of working on the archaeology of clothing

Marine Serre x Louvre Museum Credits: Marine Serre

The exclusive three-piece capsule reinterprets the Mona Lisa in the house's spirit of reuse and regeneration. It involves cutting, assembling, reprinting and reassembling archival products from the Louvre.

Souvenir T-shirts and medals are reimagined and brought back to life, playing with the icon's status and Marine Serre's signature “All-Over-Moon” lunar motif.

The capsule includes an upcycled baby-fit T-shirt (410 euros), a short-sleeved round-neck T-shirt (150 euros) and a gold-plated keyring (130 euros).

The objective of this collaboration is twofold: To celebrate and bring to life the creative dialogue between Marine Serre and the Louvre Museum. This is achieved by reinterpreting the Mona Lisa, a major museum icon, through the language of upcycling—reuse and regeneration—which is characteristic of the Marine Serre house. And also to transform a static work of art, the Mona Lisa, into a living material integrated into everyday clothing and objects. This allows a masterpiece of art history to become part of daily life.

The Marine Serre x Louvre Museum capsule is available for purchase at the museum, where it is displayed in showcases.