Milan Fashion Week embraces multi-cultural designers and events

As Milan Fashion Week gets underway, Italy’s Fashion Council, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) on Sunday will present We are Made in Italy, a collaboration with Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion Collective.

The event will shine a spotlight on the work of five talents discovered by Afro Fashion Week founder Michelle Ngonmo.

“The Fab Five Bridge Builders” will show their SS21 collections as a unique collective of black-owned Made in Italy businesses — the first of many events set to define the future of Italian fashion.

Mentored and supported by designers Stella Jean and Edward Buchanan, the emerging brands will carry out an exercise in education regarding the new Made in Italy, through their firsthand multicultural experiences that have been woven into their businesses and collections.

On the same day another event testament to Italy’s changing multi-cultural fabric will see the launch of Foreplay, a music video in the format of a fashion film. Presented by Fluidstudio, a collaboration with Afro-Italian, Berlin-based singer PNKSND and ilromantico, the video will shine a light on what it is like to be bi-culturally Black and Italian.

Milano Fashion Week runs from 22 to 28 September.

Image by Stefano Guindani via Milano Moda