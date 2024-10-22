Miu Miu ramps up cultural activations with Art Basel Paris

Miu Miu is ramping up its cultural cachet, partnering with Art Basel Paris for a major activation titled Tales & Tellers. The project, held at the Palais d'Iéna from October 16 to 20, 2024, was conceived by artist Goshka Macuga and curated by MACBA director Elvira Dyangani Ose. It featured Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short-film series alongside videos from recent runway shows, all set within an immersive space that combined cinema, performance, and art.

The activation reflects Miu Miu’s broader strategy to engage with art, pushing beyond fashion into cultural commentary. Since launching Women’s Tales in 2011, the brand has used film as a platform to explore themes like femininity, vanity, and identity, offering female filmmakers space to challenge traditional narratives. At Art Basel, the films were accompanied by live performances and conversations with artists, highlighting contemporary perspectives on womanhood and storytelling.

Miu Miu’s growing investment in the art world aligns with a broader trend among luxury brands seeking to shape cultural conversations. By participating in high-profile events like Art Basel, Miu Miu is positioning itself as more than a fashion label—establishing itself as a cultural force capable of influencing discussions around identity, art, and the female experience.