New exhibition celebrates fashion duos

A new exhibition titled Fashion Together will open in London next week, less than a fortnight before the women's collections are shown during LFW.

Curated by Lou Stoppard, Fashion Together explores the relationships of iconic designer teams and pairs, like Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler, Viktor and Rolf, Dutch photographic duo Inez and Vinoodh, Rick Owens and Michele Lamy, Thom Browne and Stephen Jones to name but a few.

The fashion industry is often seen as the home of eccentric personalities and unique, exceptional talents, but it’s the collaborators, rather than the individuals, who really push the industry forward and inspire this exhibition, says Stoppard.

Opening on Friday, September 8 at the Fashion Space Gallery in W1, the exhibition explores the relationships of some of fashion’s most notable creative coupling: “I’m interested in lasting partnerships - the formative, friendships, the unions that exist behind the scenes or the decades-long working relationships that have shaped each participant’s vision and life,” Stoppard told Dazed Digital.

The exhibition will show sketches and notes between the various pairs as well as garments, films, images and recordings – all to give more insight into the collaborative process.

A published book by Rizzoli called Fashion Together: Fashion's Most Extraordinary Duos on the Art of Collaboration will accompany the exhibition, featuring 18 duos including Proenza Schouler founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

The exhibition will run until 13 January 2018.

Photo credit: Fashion Together, source: Fashion Space Gallery