New Hulu documentary: Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons

According to the producers of latest fashion documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, the show could not go on.

A behind the scenes look at the rise and fall of Victoria’s Secret, which debuts on Hulu this week, the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined in this legendary brand that spectacularly fell out of favour.

The three-part documentary premieres on July 14th and will reportedly unveil some of the mysteries of former CEO Leslie Wexner's relationship with disgraced financier Epstein and chart the brand’s downfall after its out-dated approach to sexuality and lingerie fell out of touch with customers embracing diversity.

Victoria’s Secret, currently in its second act, has made great strides in the past two years to leave its troubled past behind, hiring an all female executive team and redefining ‘sexy’ by putting its angels to rest.

The documentary follows that of Netflix show Abercrombie & Fitch "White Hot", which debuted last month, a behind the scenes look at the the brand's pop culture reign in the late '90s and early 2000s and how it thrived on exclusion.