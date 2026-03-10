New Netflix documentary explores link between microplastics and health concerns

Netflix is set to drop a new documentary detailing the potential link between microplastics and associated chemicals to fertility decline and long-term health risks. Due to premiere March 16, ‘The Plastic Detox’ will dive into the various ways plastic products have been embedded into everyday life and will investigate whether changing daily habits can mitigate their possible impact on health.

Alongside food packaging and toys, microplastics have also been known to be present in clothing fibres and cosmetics. The term refers to tiny fragments of plastic that can be broken down from larger pieces over time, and can then be ingested or inhaled. In recent years, growing research has shown a link between plastics, which often contain chemicals added in the production process, and health concerns, ranging from infertility to cancer.

Guided by environmental and reproductive epidemiologist Shanna Swan, Netflix’s documentary follows six couples facing unexplained fertility challenges undergoing a three-month effort to lower their exposure to plastic-related chemicals in an effort to improve health. Further input is also made by community organisers fighting against a petrochemical plant and fashion designers working to strip toxic dyes and plastic-based fibres from their supply chains.

LVMH-backed Sparxell featured in documentary for plant-based pigment solutions

A notable feature in the documentary is made by plant-based, biodegradable colour platform Sparxell, spotlighted for its efforts in tackling toxic chemistry hidden in colour. The company specifically addresses colour that relies on petrochemical dyes, mined minerals and plastic-based pigments, as well as azo dyes, which account for around 70 percent of the global dye market. Its alternative cellulose-based pigment is already in commercial use, with more than 25 pilots and partnerships underway.

In the film, the LVMH-backed firm, which recently raised five million dollars in pre-series A funding, is platformed alongside designers attempting to remove such substances from production. British brand Patrick McDowell, for example, previously partnered with Sparxell and textile company Positive Materials on the first commercially-available plant-based structural ink. Further commercial partnerships are expected to be announced later this year, a press release revealed.