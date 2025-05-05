Nicole Kidman to receive Kering's 2025 Women In Motion Award

Kering, the luxury conglomerate, and the Festival de Cannes will bestow the 2025 Women In Motion Award upon Nicole Kidman, recognizing her significant contributions to cinema and her advocacy for female representation, the festival announced. Kidman, whose career spans over three decades, will receive the accolade at the official Women In Motion dinner during the festival.

Analysts point to this as a strategic move by Kering, solidifying its position as a key player in promoting gender equality within the film industry – a cause that resonates strongly with an increasingly influential consumer base. Kering's commitment through initiatives like Women In Motion aligns with the evolving values of luxury consumers, who are looking beyond just product and seeking brands that demonstrate social responsibility.

Beyond her acting credits, Kidman has leveraged her influence to champion women behind the camera. Her production company, Blossom Films, has backed projects like "Big Little Lies," which garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, with Kidman herself winning an Emmy. Her public pledge to work with female directors has translated into significant action, exceeding her initial commitment.

The award also acknowledges Kidman's emergence as a fashion icon. Over the years, she has cultivated relationships with major fashion houses, notably Chanel and Balenciaga. Her red-carpet appearances are closely watched by industry insiders, and her style evolution from classic Hollywood glamour to more avant-garde choices reflects a willingness to experiment.

Kidman's impact on fashion goes beyond simple endorsement; she embodies a sophisticated, confident style that resonates with a discerning audience. Her collaborations with these major houses have further solidified her status as a cultural figure whose influence extends beyond the film industry, a key factor in awards such as this, showcasing her influence on broader cultural conversations.

“For this anniversary edition of Women In Motion, Nicole Kidman, who fully embodies the spirit of the program, was an obvious choice. Through her artistic standards, her committed choices and her concrete action to change representations in cinema, she is a powerful illustration of what Women In Motion has been defending for a decade.” - François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering

“It’s a true honor to receive this award from François, Thierry, Iris, my friends at the Kering Group as well as the Cannes Film Festival. I am proud to join this list of extraordinary women who’ve received this honor before me—artists and trailblazers I deeply admire. The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I’ve made here.” — Nicole Kidman

The Women In Motion program, launched by Kering in 2015, celebrates the achievements of women in cinema and their impact on society.