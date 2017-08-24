Nike to host events over US Open and NYFW

As one of the world’s leading brands, Nike have always been good at staying at the forefront of their customers minds. Now, as big events like New York Fashion Week and the US Open are happening, Nike are taking advantage of the public interest by incorporating their own events.

“We are committed to engaging in and sharing the creative spirit of the city through retail and pop-up experiences” commented Helen Kim, Nike's Vice President and General Manager of Nike NYC and East Territory. “It’s an amazing time in the city. We relish the excitement of the tournament and fashion week, and we all feel the energy of how those two moments come together.”

New York Made

Continuing their ‘New York Made’ campaign, which ties the city’s creative spirit and sport obsession together, Nike will put on a variety of events, brand activations and product releases.

On August 23, the second day of the US Open, Nike launched Roger Federers RF19! five day pop-up store, honoring the tennis icon’s style. The pop-up features the latest NikeCourt Collection, accompanied by the long awaited new Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3.

ROGER FEDERER 19

Next in the schedule will be the launch of Nike Off Campus, in collaboration with Virgil Abloh. Set to be launched on September 6, the space will combine sport, design and innovation in a cultural learning environment. Abloh himself will be hosting a range of workshops with leading contemporary designers to promote ‘The Ten’ over three days.

September 9, Nike by You, Jersey Suite will open in the Nike Soho store and will allow personalisation of jerseys, with names, numbers and custom patches by artist Eric Elms.

As Nike engage customers with exclusive experiences, they also prove that a conventional collection launch works for customers. The Jordan x Public School New York, ready-to-wear collection will be featured during NYFW on September 10.

To round off a succession of events, Nike By You Studio will open on September 16, offering the best of Nike’s customisation, and co-creation experiences.

As the retail sector remains a difficult area for brands, Nike are proving that retail spaces cannot be just about shopping anymore. Instead, unique experiences for customers, with the chance to buy products, seems the more successful route.

Photos courtesy of Nike