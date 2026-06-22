Paolo Roversi exhibit, promoted by Marta Ortega's foundation (Inditex), opens in Spain

Madrid – Furthering its goal of becoming an increasingly valuable part of Galicia's cultural scene and a global player in fashion, 'Doubts' opened to the public in A Coruña this Saturday, June 20. Under this title, the Marta Ortega Pérez Foundation (MOP Foundation) has organised a stunning retrospective on the work of celebrated Italian photographer Paolo Roversi. The MOP Foundation is the cultural institution founded by the non-executive chairwoman of Inditex in April 2022. Roversi is one of the most esteemed and experienced voices in fashion photography.

To put it into context, this is the seventh photography exhibition promoted by Marta Ortega in A Coruña and the sixth under the umbrella of the MOP Foundation. The foundation was established following the success of the retrospective exhibition on the work of German photographer Peter Lindbergh, which opened in the Galician city in December 2021. This show laid the groundwork for the cultural institution. Since then, it has firmly established its roots in A Coruña, expanding its cultural initiatives and activities alongside a series of major exhibitions dedicated to legends of fashion photography. These exhibitions form the backbone of the MOP Foundation's cultural programming. The institution's project revolves around organising and holding major exhibitions, with photography, fashion, and the city of A Coruña itself as its structural pillars.

From left to right, set designer Ania Martchenko, photographer Paolo Roversi and curator Clara Belleville. Credits: MOP Foundation.

Following this framework, purpose, and objectives, and after the Peter Lindbergh exhibition (2021-2022) which assessed the initiative's viability, the MOP Foundation was established. From its headquarters at the Muelle de Batería in A Coruña, it has organised annual exhibitions dedicated to fashion photography legends such as Steven Meisel (2022-2023), Helmut Newton (2023-2024), and Irving Penn (2024-2025). Following the Penn exhibition, the MOP Foundation decided to further consolidate itself as a cultural institution. For the first time after two years of activity, it expanded its programming into the summer with an exhibition dedicated to photographer David Bailey, which ran from June 28 to September 14, 2025. This was followed by the MOP Foundation's now 'traditional' winter exhibition, 'Wonderland', dedicated last year to American photographer Annie Leibovitz. Now, the 'Doubts' exhibition, dedicated to the work of Italian Paolo Roversi, takes its place. The show is the second 'summer' exhibition organised by the MOP Foundation. It can be visited at the Muelle de Batería in A Coruña, where all the foundation's exhibitions have been held, from June 20 until September 20.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

"The Marta Ortega Pérez Foundation opens 'Doubts' to the public, the major Paolo Roversi exhibition that headlines its summer 2026 programme," states the cultural institution. The institution adds that the show "includes both iconic works by the artist and previously unseen images" never before shown in public "to date". It "proposes an intimate journey through Roversi's career" while also "celebrating his decisive mark on the language of fashion photography".

With twelve sections and nine thematic areas

Admission is free, as with all exhibitions organised by the MOP Foundation. To celebrate the opening, a signing of the 'Doubts' exhibition catalogue by Paolo Roversi himself took place at the MOP Centre at the Muelle de Batería on the eve of its public opening. The event was reserved for the first 50 people who managed to book one of the free tickets for the signing. It was preceded by an exclusive guided tour of the exhibition.

"Sara Grace", Paris, 2018. Credits: Photograph by Paolo Roversi, courtesy of the MOP Foundation.

Regarding its structure, the exhibition is preceded by a film about Paolo Roversi's work, which introduces the public to his 'peculiar' creative vision. This audiovisual piece then guides them to an exhibition area where the interior of the MOP Foundation's exhibition hall has been subdivided into a sequence of 12 interconnected sections. These areas are dedicated to representing each of the nine main aesthetic aspects identified in Roversi's work, progressing from the 'Theatre' aesthetic to 'Appearances'; 'Shadows'; 'Doubts'; 'People'; 'Presence'; 'Grace'; 'Beauty'; and 'Fading'. This succession of thematic areas also allows visitors to discover the different ways in which the concept of 'doubt', which gives the exhibition its name, 'Doubts', acts as a fundamental principle within the Italian photographer's artistic and conceptual world.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

Exhibition view of 'Doubts', dedicated to the work of Paolo Roversi, organised by the MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, from June 20 to September 20, 2026. Credits: MOP Foundation.

"Understood as a whole, these sections demonstrate the photographer's technical mastery in its entirety," highlights the MOP Foundation. "For Roversi," they add, "doubts 'open the door to creativity and imagination, just as certainties close it'." From these reflections, "in 'Doubts' we find many of the elements that best define his way of working," including, they point out, "his constant fascination with the experimental possibilities offered by the Polaroid."