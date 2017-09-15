Paul Smith is set to celebrate his latest collaboration with Danish furniture maker Finn Juhl by hosting an exhibition at his London flagship store this weekend. Entitled ‘The Paul Smith x House of Finn Juhl’ the exhibition will showcase some iconic Finn Juhl pieces made with Paul Smith’s Maharam fabrics.

“Some countries are known for their food, others for their sporting prowess, Danes are known for their design abilities”, said Smith in a statement. “It’s just in their blood and Finn Juhl is one of the best examples of this.” Juhl is best known for his famous sculptural furniture designs which carefully accommodate the human form. The Danish architect and designer was one of the leading figures in the modernist design movement throughout the 1940s and 1950s, and his legacy has only continued to grow following his passing in 1989.

“Juhl combined an understanding of how things should work with how things should look to such beautiful effect”, added Smith. “With his background in architecture, he knew how to solve a problem with design and always did it with such amazing lines and such elegant simplicity.” The new exhibition is will include a range of Finn Juhl designs, with a number of exclusive collaboration pieces made together with Paul Smith.

The exhibition, which celebrates the collaboration of two designers who share similar values, is set to run from September 16 to October 14, 2017, at Paul Smith’s flagship store on Albemarle Street, London. Prices for the piece are on request.

Photo: Courtesy of Paul Smith