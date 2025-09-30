Prada brings Sea Beyond project to Shanghai

Prada is continuing its efforts to raise awareness about the environment and the ocean. For ten days, the historic Shanghai residence, restored by the Prada Group, will host a programme of educational activities on the theme of ocean preservation as part of the Sea Beyond project, aimed at engaging the local community.

From October 10 to 19, Prada Rong Zhai, built in 1918, will open its doors to Sea Beyond for the first time. It will feature a programme of educational activities for children and adults to promote a greater understanding of the relationship between the ocean and humanity, and their mutual influences.

Visitors will embark on a journey to discover the sea, its ecosystems and the urgent challenges it faces. The experience will unfold across several rooms, each with Rong Zhai's unique stylistic identity. The original spaces, enriched with works of art and antiques, will provide the setting for an immersive narrative dedicated to our relationship with the ocean.

Prada Sea Beyond Credits: Prada

“We are delighted to host Sea Beyond at Prada Rong Zhai, where art and science meet to inspire a deeper connection with the ocean, with the aim of spreading knowledge and turning it into action. Through this initiative, we are keeping the focus on the 71 percent of our planet covered by water and the urgent need to protect it, as Sea Beyond has been committed to doing since 2019,” explained Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at the Prada Group, in a statement.

The Ocean and Climate Village, a travelling, immersive and interactive scientific exhibition developed by Unesco's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), will welcome guests in the Ballroom. This historic hall at Prada Rong Zhai was originally intended for parties and formal events and sits under a large stained-glass window composed of 69 panels. The exhibition explores the complex connections between the ocean and the global climate. Already presented in Barcelona, Naples, Venice and Milan, this is its second stop in China, following Qingdao in October 2023.

“The strength of the Ocean and Climate Village lies in its ability to connect the global with the local. It reminds us that there is only one ocean that unites us all; it has no borders and sustains all life on earth. At the same time, the exhibition celebrates the unique marine ecosystems of each of its stops. Here in Shanghai, we explore the richness and diversity of China's seas, which are home to lush mangroves and the world's deepest blue hole. By connecting communities with their coastal heritage, we empower them to take the lead in protecting our ocean,” added Francesca Santoro, IOC senior programme officer.

The fourth floor of Prada Rong Zhai will host a selection of the most significant shots by Emmy-nominated photographer and climate artist, Enzo Barracco. The photographs, taken during his expeditions to Antarctica, the Galapagos, Hawaii and Alaska, will offer a visual narrative of extraordinary marine ecosystems and the impact of climate change. Barracco uses photography as a universal language to raise awareness about climate change. True to the belief that “photography needs no translation,” the photographer's work speaks directly to a multicultural and intergenerational audience.