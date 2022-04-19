Richard Malone is launching a prize fund for eight emerging Irish artists

London-based Irish designer Richard Malone has announced a prize to fund eight Irish artists with a bursary of 1,250 euros each. The prize will be awarded to those “on the strength of their design idea”, with a view to champion “the creation of experimental or solution-based art and design.”

Last year Malone launched the Making and Momentum exhibition, a celebration of Irish craft in conversation with the visionary architect Eileen Gray. Despite the 115 years age difference, both Gray and Malone hail from the same County of Wexford in Ireland.

The traveling exhibition first debuted in the French Riviera with works on display by Loewe Craft Prize finalist Sara Flynn, a ceramicist, sculptor and Ireland's upcoming Venice Biennale representative Niamh O’Malley, artist Laura Gannon, artisanal rugmakers Ceadogán, abstract painter Mainie Jellett and County Down weavers Mourne Textiles to exhibit pieces in dialogue with Gray’s multidisciplinary spirit.

“It is vital to support, encourage and sustain these practices in which so much of our quiet culture, and potential future, can exist and thrive. These techniques and processes and communities are part of our present, not our history,” Malone told Another Magazine.

Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray is now on view at Wexford County Council In Carricklawn, Ireland, until 13 May 2022.