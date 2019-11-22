Selfridges debuts the world's first department store cinema

London - Selfridges has opened a cinema at its Oxford Street flagship. It is the first department store to have a permanent space for films. In partnership with boutique operator Olympic Studios, the Cinema at Selfridges will be opened all year round and has access directly from street level for viewings outside store opening times.

On show will be the biggest blockbusters along with classic cinema and independent films across three screens, complete with state-of-art DOLBY ATMOS surround sound and laster projection technology.

Reclining seats, individual tables and an underground bar make the cinema a part of the experiential retailing that Selfridges is renowned for.

Image via Selfridges website