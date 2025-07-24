Sofia Coppola to spotlight Marc Jacobs in new documentary

Sofia Coppola will debut her first-ever documentary at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, offering an intimate portrait of American fashion designer Marc Jacobs. The film, titled Marc by Sofia, a play on the now-discontinued Marc by Marc Jacobs, diffusion line, reported Wallpaper, will screen out of competition at the 81st edition of the festival, which runs from 27 August to 9 September.

Known for her meditative and visually exacting films, Coppola turns her lens to a familiar figure: Jacobs has long been a creative confidant and collaborator. The designer notably created costumes for Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (2006) and remains one of fashion’s most enduring personalities, having helmed Louis Vuitton’s ready-to-wear collections from 1997 to 2013, in addition to building his eponymous label.

Marc by Sofia marks the first full-length documentary dedicated to Jacobs since Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton, released in 2007. Details about the film remains limited, though the title suggests a personal approach, blending archival footage and firsthand insight.

Its Venice debut comes at a time of renewed interest in fashion documentaries and biopics, as audiences seek deeper, more candid narratives about cultural figures.