Style in play: London’s summer pop-up scene heats up

As London leans into the rhythm of summer, three standout releases - two immersive pop-ups and one product drop - are setting the tone for a season shaped by bold aesthetic statements and evolving definitions of style.

Timed to coincide with the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, CLOT’s Country Club installation in Soho is a playful reinterpretation of preppy codes. Open until 13 July, the space, part social lounge, part sartorial showcase, deconstructs traditional notions of exclusivity with a multicultural, modern twist. On the ground floor, CLOT’s collaboration with adidas takes centre stage: the Stan Smith Espadrille, a mesh of tennis heritage and street sensibility — is flanked by crocheted vests, striped polos and lace-trimmed shirting, all riffing on sportswear tropes with studied irreverence.

Downstairs, a grass-like basement lounge offers live-streamed Wimbledon matches and immersive installations. A limited-edition London capsule, featuring nods to British tailoring and heritage patterns, adds a local dimension. Capsule collaborations with cult labels such as Aries, GIMME 5, and BAPE® hint at CLOT’s broader ambition: to turn the ephemeral pop-up into a kind of global clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Liberty London’s Summer Store welcomes Damson Madder for its debut pop-up on 12 July. The London-born womenswear label, known for its exuberant quilting and eco-minded ethos, is offering more than just clothes. From 2pm to 4pm, shoppers can sip on complimentary pineapple-and-mint ice pops and Damson lemonade, and take home exclusive gifts with purchase.

Founded by Emma Hill, Damson Madder balances its maximalist aesthetic with a considered approach to production. Fabrics are largely organic or recycled, and collections are small-batch, transparency-led and joyfully offbeat. At Liberty, expect painterly florals, oversized silhouettes, and a celebration of the kind of summer dressing that embraces whimsy without losing purpose.

Adding to the week’s fashion momentum, Puma and Skepta return with a new iteration of the Skope Forever sneaker, dropping on 5 July. The 'White Pack' reimagines Skepta’s signature silhouette in tonal whites, pairing sleek mesh with patent leather, chrome details, and translucent soles that evoke frozen terrain. Functional streetwear rounds out the collection, including angular, tech-inflected outerwear and a silk cap finished with reflective accents. Priced between 45 and 140 pounds, the range reflects Puma’s performance heritage reworked with Skepta’s high-gloss, tech-luxe sensibility.

With sport, fashion and utility converging across platforms, London’s summer fashion scene is buoyed by a shared desire to experiment, reimagine and redefine.