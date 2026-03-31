The Antwerp Six at 40: How six hungry students changed fashion forever

When six students at the Antwerp Academy were studying in the early eighties, they were hungry and open-eyed. Charged with ideas and ideals. They never thought they would collectively be known as a movement: The Antwerp Six, which this year celebrates its 40th year, have been a cultural reference point for many decades, and the exhibition that launched at Antwerp's MOMU this week traces back their roots and how each designer charted his and her own path, yet found strength in showing as a group in their early days.

The names are now canonical: Dirk Bikkembergs, Ann Demeulemeester, Walter Van Beirendonck, Dries Van Noten, Dirk Van Saene and Marina Yee. Six individuals who happened to train together at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, and whose combined gravity would permanently shift fashion's axis. Yet the story the MOMU exhibition tells is less one of inevitable triumph than of circumstance, friction, and a generation that understood fashion not as seasonal product but as a way of thinking.

Dries Van Noten, Antwerp Six exhibition, Antwerp, MOMU Credits: FashionUnited

A school finding itself

The Academy's fashion department was, at the time the Six enrolled, still a relatively young institution. Launched in 1963 under the direction of Mary Prijot — a former Academy student turned painter — its early curriculum was firmly oriented toward Parisian elegance. Prijot's vision was classical and exacting: clothes for refined women, hemlines below the knee, hair in a chignon. Fashion drawing remained central well into the 1970s.

The Six arrived into this environment in the late 1970s — Van Beirendonck and Margiela (who would become closely associated with the group) in 1976, the others following the year after — and found themselves caught between two worlds. Outside the Academy's walls, everything was in motion. Punk had detonated in London. The New Romantic scene was fermenting in its nightclubs. Young Italian designers were reimagining menswear; Yamamoto and Kawakubo were about to upend Paris. The Antwerp students were traveling to London, Milan, Paris and New York, absorbing all of it. Inside the department, Prijot's Parisian sensibility held firm. The tension was generative.

By the time of their graduation show, things had come to a head. The students wanted professional models, contemporary styling, a show that reflected where fashion actually was. Prijot retired in 1982. Three years later, Linda Loppa took over the department and, partly on the strength of what the Six went on to achieve, built it into one of the most internationally respected fashion schools in the world.

The crucible: Competitions and a trip East

Before London, there was Brussels. In 1982, the six newly graduated designers entered the first Golden Spindle competition, a talent initiative organized by the Belgian textiles and clothing industry as part of a government-backed plan to revive a sector in deep crisis. The competition offered young designers visibility and encouraged collaboration with Belgian manufacturers, and it gave the Six their first platform. Demeulemeester won the first edition. The second, expanded significantly, drew 49 entries, was judged by an international jury, and culminated in a runway show at Brussels City Hall. Dirk Van Saene took the prize.

Marina Yee, Antwerp Six exhibition, MOMU, Antwerp Credits: FashionUnited

In 1984, the seven finalists, the Six plus Martin Margiela, traveled to Japan armed with a press kit and photographs by Patrick Robyn, Demeulemeester's partner. In Tokyo, they attended a Comme des Garçons show. What they encountered there clarified something important: that fashion was a complete proposition, photography, retail concept, catalogue, atmosphere, not only the clothes themselves. The Japanese press responded warmly to their Spring/Summer 1984 collections shown in Osaka. Something had shifted.

London, and the reluctant collective

The pivot to London came through a pair of shoes. After the third Golden Spindle competition, Geert Bruloot. who ran the Antwerp shoe boutique Coccodrillo, wanted to take Bikkembergs's shoe collection to the British Designer Show. He soon realized the others should come too. The show, launched in March 1984, was a trade event oriented toward British designers; persuading the organizers to include a group of Belgians from a country that barely registered on the fashion map required persistence. They were eventually confirmed for the March 1986 edition at Olympia.

They were assigned 64 square metres on the second floor, placed incongruously among the bridal wear. Rather than accept the marginal position, they made their own flyer and distributed it. It worked. Buyers arrived. Van Noten sold his collection to Barneys New York. The others drew orders from international stockists. Within months, coverage followed in The Face, i-D, Details, Elle UK, Cosmopolitan and Harpers & Queen. Belgium was on the fashion map.

They had never operated as a brand, a collective, or a fashion house. The grouping was logistical in origin, six people sharing a van and a booth, and yet the name stuck, and the idea proved more durable than any of them might have anticipated.

On the road to Florence

If London was the breakthrough, Florence was the confirmation. In September 1986, the Six crossed the Alps in rented camper vans, sleeping in them along the way, together with Bruloot, Robyn, make-up artist Inge Grognard and their former teacher Marthe Van Leemput. Their destination was the Pitti Trend fair, where they showed their Spring/Summer 1987 designs at the invitation of Pitti Immagine. The image of six Belgian designers crossing mountains in campervans to show their collections is entirely in keeping with the spirit of the enterprise: resourceful, collective, slightly absurd, and completely serious about the work.

Antwerp Six, MOMU Antwerp Credits: FashionUnited

Six paths

What the MOMU exhibition ultimately illuminates is the paradox at the heart of the Antwerp Six story. The collective identity was real, forged in shared classrooms, competitions, travel, and a common generational hunger, but it was always in service of six very distinct sensibilities. Demeulemeester's severe romanticism, Van Noten's maximalist eclecticism, Van Beirendonck's subcultural provocation, Bikkembergs's sportswear-inflected tailoring, Van Saene's conceptual wit, Yee's quiet introspection: none of these could be mistaken for any other.

That the Six are still discussed as a movement forty years on is not merely nostalgia. The questions their rise raised about artistic autonomy, about what fashion is for, about how young designers survive in an industry that commodifies everything it touches are, if anything, more urgent now than they were in 1986. The exhibition at MOMU doesn't propose easy answers. It does something more useful: it reconstructs the conditions under which a genuinely original generation becomes possible, and invites the industry to consider what those conditions require.

The Antwerp Six exhibition is on view now at MOMU, Antwerp.