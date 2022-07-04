The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee outfits go on display

The outfits worn by Her Majesty The Queen for her two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June will go on public display for the first time at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The two looks form part of a special exhibition commemorating The Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee at Edinburgh’s royal palace until September 25, alongside other outfits worn by Her Majesty to celebrate the Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees.

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, The Queen was seen wearing a pale blue dress with a matching coat and hat, both featuring a delicate beaded and diamanté trim as she stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to take the salute and watch the flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Image: Royal Collection Trust

The ensemble was designed by Angela Kelly, personal adviser to The Queen (Wardrobe) and was also worn by Her Majesty for the official Platinum Jubilee photograph, taken by Ranald Mackechnie the previous week. The official portrait, which shows The Queen at Windsor Castle, will also be displayed as part of the exhibition.

The Queen’s second outfit on the balcony, following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, was a vivid green wool-crêpe dress and coat designed by Stewart Parvin, with a coordinating wool-crêpe hat by milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

Image: Royal Collection Trust

Also, on display for the first time will be The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee ensemble, worn to the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and a luncheon at Guildhall, City of London, as part of the celebrations in 2012. The ensemble was designed by Angela Kelly and consists of a pale turquoise dress and coat embroidered with scattered silver flowers, with a coordinating hat embellished with chiffon and diamanté.

Image: Royal Collection Trust

The exhibit also features several outfits designed by royal couturier Sir Hardy Amies. Including a blue silk-crêpe coat and dress that Her Majesty wore to the Service of Thanksgiving for the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and a pink dress, coat and stole in silk-crêpe and chiffon worn during the Silver Jubilee in 1977.

Image: Royal Collection Trust; Her Majesty The Queen’s Silver Jubilee and Golden Jubilee ensemble.

Alongside the ensembles worn by The Queen, visitors will also be able to see items relating to Her Majesty’s first official visit to Edinburgh, just 20 days after the Coronation in 1953. During this visit, there was a Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral and the Honours of Scotland, the country’s Crown Jewels, were presented to the new monarch.

Items on display include a copy of the official souvenir programme from the Edinburgh celebrations and a selection from a set of goblets presented by the High Constables of the Palace of Holyroodhouse during the visit. The goblets are engraved with The Queen’s Beasts – heraldic emblems that include the Unicorn of Scotland and the Dragon of Wales.

Two further Platinum Jubilee displays will open at Windsor Castle on July 7, featuring the Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate worn by The Queen for her Coronation in 1953, and at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace on July 22, which will include The Queen’s personal jewellery worn during portrait sittings.

Image: Royal Collection Trust; Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee ensemble