Trend forecaster Edelkoort to open design space to showcase talents

Trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort will open a public design gallery from Jan. 18 at her headquarters in Paris.

The space at 30 Boulevard Saint-Jacques will show design as well as arts and crafts: “everything that in my eyes deserves to be shown, collected and cherished at this moment in time, illustrating and reflecting our culture,” said a statement on the website of the trend forecaster. Brands and organizations close to Edelkoort's philosophy will be promoted at the gallery and creators of sustainable products.

The gallery will host events such as public debates, fashion shows and a pop-up shop of Heartwear, a nonprofit brand created by Lidewij and fashion designers to help artisans produce on a larger scale without comprising their culture and environment they live in.

Portrait Lidewij Edelkoort: Thirza Schaap via Appletizer