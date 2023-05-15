Vivienne Westwood’s corsets go on show in London

The renowned legacy of Vivienne Westwood's corsets takes center stage in a compelling new exhibition entitled 'Vivienne Westwood Corsets – 1987 to Present Day.'

The showcase van be viewed at the brand's flagship Mayfair store on Conduit Street and aligns with London Craft Week.

Commencing in the late 1980s, Westwood reintroduced corsets in her autumn/winter 1987 'Harris Tweed' collection, signifying a pivotal moment in her illustrious career. The exhibition delves into the transformative journey of the historically constrictive garment into a symbol of empowerment.The sleeveless bustier, drawing inspiration from 18th-century fashion, defied conventions by elevating corsets from undergarments to outerwear.

The exhibition showcases an array of corsets designed by the late Ms Westwood and her husband, Andreas Kronthaler, who assumed creative leadership of the brand's 'Gold Label' collection in 2016. In a poignant tribute to Westwood after her passing in 2022, Kronthaler's most recent show featured a corseted twist on bridalwear, adorning Westwood's granddaughter, Cora Corré. Kronthaler expressed that the entire collection served as an homage to the defining garments of Westwood's illustrious career, affirming, "In everything we show, I thought of you."

Complementing the exhibition, the brand will unveil an exclusive limited-edition jewellery range. Its centerpiece is a depiction of a Vivienne Westwood corset and reimagined in a metallic gold iteration for the autumn/winter 1988 'Time Machine' collection.