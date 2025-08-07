Vogue Italia and Kering bring Cinemoda Club to Milan

This September, just as Milan Fashion Week kicks into full gear, Vogue Italia and Kering are introducing Cinemoda Club, a three-day film series designed to spotlight the deep, ongoing connection between fashion and cinema.

Running from 25 to 27 September, Cinemoda Club will take over three of Milan’s most iconic independent cinemas Arlecchino, Mexico, and Palestrina, spaces with decades of cultural history. The series is built on a simple idea: fashion and film have always inspired one another, and bringing them together in a curated, public setting creates space for new conversations and creative thinking.

Curated by Gian Luca Farinelli, director of Cineteca di Bologna, the programme features 36 films, from legendary classics to cult favourites and indie documentaries — each chosen for the role it’s played in shaping how we see, wear, and think about fashion. All films will be shown in their original languages with subtitles and will be introduced by film and fashion experts, including members of the Vogue Italia editorial team.

Actress and director Valeria Golino is lending her support to the project as its patron, calling it a natural fit for her passions. “Cinema and fashion speak the same language: imagination, transformation, and desire,” she said. “Clothing in film is never just visual, it tells the story.”

For Vogue Italia, Cinemoda Club continues the work started with last year’s *Nouvelle Vogue series in Bologna, an effort to build a stronger bridge between film and fashion communities. It’s also a reflection of the magazine’s wider mission: to not just showcase fashion, but to explore the culture around it.

“We want to create experiences that go beyond the page,” said Francesca Ragazzi, Head of Editorial Content at Vogue Italia. “Fashion is part of a larger cultural conversation, and film gives us a powerful way to tell those stories.”

For Kering, the partnership fits into a broader strategy. The luxury group has long invested in the arts, particularly cinema, through its Women In Motion initiative and partnerships with film festivals from Cannes to Tokyo. Cinemoda Club is a natural next step, an initiative that reflects Kering’s belief that fashion and film aren’t just aligned creatively, but can elevate one another.

“Both industries use image and emotion to connect with people,” said Laurent Claquin, Kering’s Chief Brand Officer. “This project is about celebrating that shared language.”

In the lead-up to the event, Vogue Italia will publish features, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories, highlighting both the films and the historic cinemas hosting them.