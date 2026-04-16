‘Your Pocket, Your Impact’: Secrid explores cultural value of everyday objects at Masterly during Milan Design Week 2026

Marking a decade of evolution since its debut at Masterly – The Dutch, Secrid returns to Milan Design Week in 2026 with a conceptual inquiry into the hidden architecture of our daily lives: “Your Pocket, Your Impact.” Hosted within the halls of Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, the exhibition reframes the pocket as an intimate cultural domain. By examining the interplay between precision-engineered wallets and deeply personal keepsakes, Secrid explores how the objects we choose to carry close to our bodies serve as a physical reflection of what we value.

Reframing the pocket as a cultural domain

At a time when digitalisation continues to reshape daily life, Secrid shifts focus to the analogue items kept nearest to us. Through its concept of “pocketwear,” the brand redefines the pocket not as a functional afterthought, but as a curated personal space where meaning, memory, and utility intersect.

The exhibition builds on a central question: what do the objects we carry reveal about who we are? From photographs to essentials, these items accompany individuals through public life while remaining deeply tied to the private sphere.

Small choices, carried every day, shape the world around us

Beyond its conceptual framing, the exhibition also looks at the pocket as a cultural and historical space. Over time, pockets have evolved alongside shifts in technology and behaviour, from carrying coins and keys to a more selective set of fundamental and often analogue objects.

In an increasingly digital world, the pocket is the most private domain when moving through public space. It is defined not only by function, but by intention: what we choose to carry, protect and keep close. By tracing this evolution, Secrid highlights how everyday objects reflect broader societal changes, from utility to identity, and from ownership to meaning. With ‘Your Pocket, Your Impact,’ the label invites visitors to reveal their pocketwear and its story, encouraging them to share, listen, and uncover their design needs.

A decade of dialogue

The anniversary at Masterly also marks a milestone for founders René van Geer and Marianne van Sasse van Ysselt, whose participation in the exhibition over the past decade has paralleled the brand’s international growth.

Secrid products will also be available across Milan during the week through selected retail partners within walking distance of the Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, including the historic Bric’s Galleria within the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and La Rinascente Duomo at Piazza del Duomo. Furthermore, they can be found at Moroni Gomma on Corso Garibaldi in the heart of the Brera district, as well as at the sophisticated Valigeria Marchino on Via Urbano III.

Exhibition details

Dates: 21 to 26 April 2026

Location: Room 2, Palazzo dei Giureconsulti, Piazza dei Mercanti, 2, 20123 Milano