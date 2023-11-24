Zegna Blossoms: Milan's Piazza Duomo to be transformed into a new oasis

Italian menswear group Zegna has entered a three-year partnership with the City of Milan to design and maintain flowerbeds in Piazza Duomo. The Zegna Duomo flowerbeds, created in collaboration with botanical experts, will be unveiled during the Salone del Mobile trade show in April next year.

The project reflects Zegna's dedication to environmental responsibility and biodiversity, drawing inspiration from the Oasi, a vast area in Northern Italy. The initiative, a precursor to a global extension program, involves the use of shrub camphor, evergreen, and leafy plants in Milan's flowerbeds, including signature plants like rhododendrons and philadelphus, reported WWD.

The Oasi Zegna, established by founder Ermenegildo Zegna, serves as a model for sustainable practices, and Gildo Zegna, the current CEO, continues the legacy of ethical entrepreneurship. The Oasi's vibrant ambiance inspires Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori, who integrates these elements into Zegna's sustainable Oasi Cashmere line and showcases them in fashion shows at the Oasi location.