9 fashion brands from Eastern Europe will be taking part in Who’s Next

After being at a complete standstill for a year and a half, the time has finally come for the fashion fairs to get started again: the Paris fairs are scheduled to take place again this autumn. Nine ladies’ fashion labels from Moldova and Belarus will be represented at Who’s Next in Paris (3-6 September). /p>

The brands are all participants in the CBI and ITC’s Ready to Trade project. This project has prepared 34 fashion companies from Moldova and Belarus for the EU market. They have worked on their collections, have been informed about the market requirements and latest trends and have devoted attention to their sustainability. And after a year and a half of waiting, they are now certainly more than ready to show off their collections at Who’s Next!/p>

Moldova and Belarus may still be quite an unknown territory for most EU companies, but these countries boast a long history where the production of clothing is concerned. Well-known EU brands have been producing in Moldova and Belarus for many years, which has ensured the companies taking part also have extensive knowledge of the EU trends and qualities. The brands are characterised by a healthy mix of creativity and Italian elegance. As the brands structurally work with Italian materials, their design and quality could never be classed as inferior to any other top quality EU brands./p>

One huge advantage of these brands is that the collections are both designed and produced in-house. This setup has resulted in great flexibility and a high service level. The fact that all products are produced in-house also guarantees a responsible and transparent production process, with respect for every step and every person working within this supply chain. The relatively short distance between Moldova, Belarus and the EU and cultures which are very similar to the EU way of doing business, provide an excellent foundation for solid working relationships, with good future prospects. We therefore very much look forward to welcoming you at Who’s Next in Paris./p>

These brands will be represented in the two pavilions:

Moldova / Hall 6 - J58: : Amarena Secret, Julia Allert, L. Storojuc, Vistline

: Amarena Secret, Julia Allert, L. Storojuc, Vistline Belarus / Hall 5 - D104: Balunova, Lakbi, Lea Lea, Nikolia Morozov, Vladini

You will find more information about the brands in the attached brochure. The brands will be represented at the fair by CBI sector experts.

Ready2Trade

The Ready to Trade project is implemented by the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) and the International Trade Centre (ITC) and is financed by EU4Business, an initiative for SME's in the EU's Eastern partnership countries.