A New Global Sourcing Map: How Fashion’s Supply Chain Is re- prioritizing

As the fashion industry responds to ongoing disruption, rising costs and shifting demand, global sourcing strategies are evolving. From emerging manufacturing regions to a renewed focus on local production, buyers are building more flexible, diversified supply chains designed to support both growth and resilience.

A shifting global sourcing landscape

For decades, the industry relied on a concentrated network of manufacturing hubs. But geopolitical disruption, increased regulation, supply chain instability and changing commercial priorities are prompting brands to rethink how, and where, they produce. Rather than moving away from established regions, buyers are expanding their supplier base, adding new geographies alongside existing partners to reduce risk and increase flexibility.

“Diversification is becoming a much bigger focus for brands,” says Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion. “It’s not about replacing one region with another, it’s about building a sourcing strategy that gives you options, so you can respond when things change.” This shift is being driven not only by disruption, but by opportunity. As new regions invest in capability, transparency and compliance, they are becoming increasingly attractive to international buyers. At the same time, established sourcing destinations are evolving to remain competitive in a market where flexibility, speed and reliability are as important as cost. The result is a more dynamic sourcing landscape, one that reflects the industry’s need for a broader, more balanced approach to global production.

Credits: Source Fashion January 2026

New regions entering the spotlight

Buyers are increasingly looking beyond traditional hubs to diversify risk, access new capabilities and build more resilient supply chains. This is creating opportunities for emerging regions to position themselves as credible sourcing partners on the global stage.

Vietnam is a clear example. Long known for high-volume production, it is now evolving into a more value-driven partner, offering technical expertise, ethical production and scalable capacity. Its growing presence in the European market reflects a wider shift towards sourcing decisions based on flexibility, transparency and long-term partnership.

“Buyers are actively looking to broaden their supply base,” says Ellingham. “There’s a real appetite to explore new regions that can offer the right balance of capability, compliance and commerciality.” Alongside Vietnam, regions across Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia are gaining traction as brands look to build more adaptable sourcing models. For many buyers, the focus is no longer on finding a single “best” location, but on building a network of partners that can support a more responsive, future-facing strategy.

Global reach, local strength

As the sourcing community looks to de-risk their operations interest in local production is growing. UK manufacturing is seeing renewed attention, driven by demand for shorter lead times, greater flexibility and closer oversight. While international sourcing remains essential for scale and cost efficiency, local partners are increasingly being used to support more agile production.

“We’re seeing more buyers look at how near shoring production can support their overall operation goals. says Ellingham. “It’s not about replacing global supply chains, it’s about understanding where it makes sense to bring certain elements closer to home.” For many brands, this means using UK / European manufacturers for smaller runs, trend-led collections or time-sensitive products, while continuing to rely on international partners for higher-volume production. The result is a more balanced model, where different regions play to their strengths within the same supply chain. At the same time, increased visibility is helping to reshape perceptions of domestic manufacturing. From specialist capabilities to more sustainable production methods, local suppliers are positioning themselves as viable partners within a broader sourcing mix.

“Great manufacturing exists in every region,” Ellingham adds. “What matters is finding the right partners and understanding how they fit into your business.” By combining global and local sourcing, brands are building supply chains that are not only more resilient, but more adaptable over time.

What buyers are looking for now

As sourcing strategies evolve, so do buyer expectations. Cost remains important, but it is no longer the sole priority. Flexibility, reliability and access to a broader range of options are becoming critical as brands look to respond more quickly to changing demand. “There’s a much stronger focus now on flexibility and resilience,” says Ellingham. “Buyers want to know they can adapt if something changes, whether that’s demand, cost pressures or disruption elsewhere in the supply chain.”

Transparency and trust are also key. As regulatory requirements increase, buyers are prioritising manufacturers that can demonstrate compliance, traceability and responsible production practices.

At the same time, long-term partnerships are becoming more valuable than transactional relationships. In a more volatile market, reliable suppliers who can collaborate and adapt over time offer a clear competitive advantage. “Ultimately, buyers are looking for partners they can rely on,” Ellingham adds. “It’s not just about capability, it’s about consistency, communication and delivery.”

Credits: Source Fashion January 2026

Bringing a global sourcing network together

As sourcing becomes more diverse and interconnected, the ability to bring this global network together in one place is increasingly valuable. For buyers navigating multiple regions and production models, comparing options side by side enables more informed decisions, helping to balance cost, capability and risk across the supply chain.

Reflecting this shift, Source Fashion continues to grow in scale and international reach at its new home at Excel London, bringing together a broad mix of global manufacturers alongside a strengthening UK presence and offering a comprehensive view of today’s sourcing landscape. “Our role is to make it easier for buyers to connect with the right partners,” says Ellingham. “That means bringing together a diverse range of regions and capabilities but also ensuring everything is vetted and trusted.” “We’re seeing sourcing strategies become much more considered,” she adds. “It’s about building the right mix, combining regions, capabilities and partners in a way that works for your business.” As fashion’s global sourcing map continues to evolve, the opportunity lies not just in where brands source from, but in how they bring those elements together to create supply chains that are more resilient, adaptable and fit for the future.

Credits: Source Fashion January 2026

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About Source Fashion

We’re passionate about uniting manufacturers from key sourcing regions around the world with high-profile retailers, brands, and designers who are looking to responsibly and sustainably source new products. Whether you’re looking to discover raw materials, fabrics, trims, packaging or in-house design services - Source Fashion will inspire and bring your new collections to life.