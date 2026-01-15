Aaiko presents new coat collection ‘Le Coat’ during Modefabriek

Aaiko is expanding its collection with a completely new outerwear line: ‘Le Coat’. The coat collection is an important part of the Fall ’26 launch and will be presented for the first time during Modefabriek on January 18 and 19 at Expo Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen.

With ‘Le Coat’, Aaiko is responding to the growing demand for high-quality coats in the mid- to high-end segment. The collection consists of a carefully curated mix of statement coats and more minimalist styles, designed with an eye for both aesthetics and commercial viability in retail and wholesale.

The designs are characterized by strong silhouettes, rich textures, and luxurious materials. Each model is crafted with thoughtful details and a refined fit that moves beautifully.

Credits: Aaiko

‘With ‘Le Coat’, we are consciously entering the outerwear category,’ says Pauline Brakenhoff, founder of Aaiko. ‘The demand for coats with powerful silhouettes and a premium look is growing. With this collection, we are bringing designs that make an impact, but are also versatile and timeless.’

During Modefabriek, Aaiko invites you to experience Le Coat up close. Feel the quality, experience the fit, and discover the look and feel of the new coat collection. You can find Aaiko at stand 716.

Do you have any press questions or are you interested in visual material? Please contact us at desireedebree@aaiko.com. Would you like to make an appointment during Modefabriek? Send an email to jeanette@aaiko.com.