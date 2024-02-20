Alphatauri, Calvin Klein and Mango Among Brands to Attend PI Apparel Europe 2024

Did someone say Italian shores? PI Apparel did! Returning for their European flagship event this March, PI Apparel lands at the beautiful Lake Maggiore on 12th March to deliver two days of immersive experiences in which key players in the apparel industry will join forces.

For 10 years, this event has been the touchstone for thought leaders from across the world to explore the technological changes revolutionising the industry. That’s right, 10 years! Can you remember where technology was in 2014? Before the launch of tiktok, the first 3D dress had just been printed…how time flies! The industry has since shifted and evolved immensely. Fast-forward to 2024, how are brands continuing to adapt to new industry standards and rapidly developing technologies? Find out at PI Apparel Europe, which is the go-to event for learning about what the top fashion brands and visionaries are doing to stay ahead of the game.

Key Themes

AI: Explore the profound influence of AI on the fashion industry. Generative AI is on the brink of transforming the entire value chain. Engage in a thoughtful discussion on the challenges and opportunities it presents. Join the AI conversation set to reshape your business.

DPC: Digital Product Creation has become more than just a passing trend; it has evolved into the new industry standard. Delve into the tools, techniques, and strategies that are fundamentally altering the landscape of apparel and footwear design and development.

Sustainability: Harness the potential of technological innovations to bolster a sustainable future while enhancing operational excellence. Changing legislation and evolving consumer sentiments necessitate a mandatory shift. Engage in discussions about best practices and discover fresh inspiration within this evolving landscape.

Hear from the Best of Apparel

Among this year’s outstanding line-up, attendees will hear from:

Ahmet Mercan, CEO, AlphaTauri

Steve Brown, Heading up Demand Merchandising, Calvin Klein

Ermina Avdisha, 3D Platform Owner, MANGO

Benjamin Gallais, Digital Transformation Lead, ON

Kerry Murphy, Founder & CEO, The Fabricant

James Carnes, CSO & Co-Founder, CHPT3

What’s New This Year?

PI Apparel have some new event features up their sleeve this year!

Mindfulness & Morning Run: Take some much needed time to reconnect with yourself and relax with Dr Holly Milling from The Sleep Practice. Or choose to start your day off with a refreshing morning run along the beautiful shore of the lake - all fitness levels welcome!

Roundtables: Roundtable sessions will create the perfect opportunity for an open dialogue with our expert speakers and fellow attendees; allowing attendees to dive further into a key topic that's on their mind.

Start-Up Tech Sparks: Ready for a quick-fire round? A select number of innovative fashion start-ups will have just 8 minutes to showcase their vision, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Could they be the future of tech in fashion?

Key Event Partners

In addition to the fantastic line-up of expert speakers from leading brands, PI Apparel’s event sponsors are among apparel’s top technology solution providers. Featured sponsors include:

Humanetics

browzwear

Centric Software

Checkpoint

DMIx

clothingtech

Amongst the stunning backdrop of Lake Maggiore, this is not one to miss!

Find out more about how you can be part of PI Apparel Europe here.

About PI Apparel

PI Apparel is your gateway to the future of fashion, where industry leaders converge to explore the latest technologies shaping the apparel and footwear landscape. Providing a series of global events which bring together industry leaders to discuss digital transformation in apparel. Launched as a branch of the Product Innovation brand, the first PI Apparel event took place in London in 2013. Since then, it has become one of the world’s top event series in the apparel industry and has grown to establish a prominent presence in the USA, Asia and Europe.