Amidst Post-Covid Uncertainties, Luxury Designers Are Uniting In NYC To Boost B2B Revenue

In the wake of a global pandemic, Business of Fashion describes the state of Fashion in 2023 as being “unpredictable and challenging.” Luxury businesses are seeking solutions for decreases in buyer appointments and in-store traffic. Costs have become inflated and economic uncertainty is still looming. Thus, The Novus Forum is uniting luxury businesses to promote sustainable growth for high end brands.

From February 19-20, 2023, The Novus Forum is hosting a boutique trade show where diverse retailers are introduced to international luxury designers. Exhibitor collections range from ready-to-wear, to advanced contemporary, to evening wear and accessories. Designers travel from afar to gain access to the niche and quickly moving US luxury market. International sensibilities from the Middle East, Canada, South East Asia, and South America will be represented.

What makes Novus different from every other showcase is its pristine presentation, low cost for entry, unmatched craftsmanship, and high price point. This is the luxury marketplace. Yet, instead of competing, brands connect, share, and encourage on another’s success. At The Novus Forum, the international fashion community is strengthened and lifelong connections are established.

After traveling from across the country—some from South America, the Middle East, Canada—buyers arrive at Novus, their favored destination. These specialty boutique, department store, and e-commerce buyers love the convenience of being able to shop a curated selection of brands that would otherwise be difficult to access. In New York City, time is a luxury, yet The Novus Forum provides a condensed shopping experience catered to the high speed demands of the market.

Image credit: via The Novus Forum

Wholesale and physical retail developments are imperative for the recovery of Fashion in 2023. Brands must establish new distribution channels and diversify their customer base. In addition to the 2-day trade show, Novus hosts a specialty evening soirée called Novus Chiffonier, February 19, 2023. During this night of dress-up, social media influencers are invited to try on collections and produce multimedia content for a viral audience. Analytics have shown a return of 5+ million online views from influencers, press, and NYFW attendees.

To combat rising industry challenges, luxury businesses are uniting to increase visibility and expand sales networks at The Novus Forum.