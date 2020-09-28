Apparel Manufacturing in Aegean Region of Turkey

Apparel industry of Turkey has always been one of the leading industry in Turkey mainly due to its widespread and innovative manufacturing power and features of competitiveness. The Turkish apparel industry is listed 6th largest exporter in the world and the 3rd largest supplier to the EU. The Turkish apparel industry exported nearly 18 billion $ in 2019 with more than 10 thousand of manufacturing and exporting companies. The Turkish apparel manufacturers are supplying to global buyers and brands in many countries around the globe.

Aegean Region of Turkey has a significant place in apparel manufacturing in Turkey. Over 1.000 member companies which are located in/or around the Aegean Region of Turkey and active in the fields of manufacturing and exporting a wide range of top quality apparel products are represented by Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association. Exports realized by members of the Association total up to 1,3 billion $ per year.

The Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association works in promoting apparel exports of the Aegean Region and Turkey, expanding the range of export products as well as finding new markets.

The Aegean Region is one of the most important centers for manufacturing exclusive apparel products. Aegean apparel manufacturers have many competitive advantages in terms of design capabilities in comparing other countries thanks to its talented designers, young and qualified workforce and also design background & cultures. Besides design capabilities, the Aegean manufacturers have strong transportation and communication network as well as have taken advantage of flexibility which means capable of producing small and large quantities.

Being a center of production of the high quality “Aegean Cotton”, the region has established itself as a manufacturing hub of knitted and woven men’s, women’s, children’s and babies wear. Moreover, the region has specialized in the manufacturing of organic textiles and apparel. In our area, many companies have Global Organic Textile Standard Certification. The Better Cotton production is also an increasing trend.

The region is a reliable production partner for many worldwide known brands and retail chains by being flexible in terms of production & delivery times and a fashion-oriented mind as well as taking advantage of geographical proximity to the European market. Regarding the sourcing practices, sourcing volume will likely shift from the traditional production centers to the other countries over the next period to mainly Turkey and the countries that are located in the Mediterranean basin will likely have sourcing advantages (nearshoring market) for Europe.

Sustainability is one of the top priorities of the Association amid Covid-19.

The Aegean apparel manufacturers had already noticed the necessity of sustainable production before Covid-19 and declared the year of 2020 as “The Year of Sustainability” and has conducted a number of projects to raise awareness among its members. Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association established a new cluster for “Sustainability Project” that aims to optimize managerial and operational process of the 30 member companies.

Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association became the first Exporters’ Association in Turkey which became a member of United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and it focuses on universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. The Association is planning to develop further projects, webinars about sustainability to increase the capabilities of its members in the next period.