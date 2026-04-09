Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week strengthens its 'global event' profile with 87 percent international brands

Madrid – The international Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) is now gearing up for its next edition, scheduled from April 22 to 26 in Barcelona. The five-day event will be entirely dedicated to the latest trends and developments in the bridal fashion industry. It will also serve to strengthen its profile as a leading “global event” and a key reference for industry professionals, having increased the proportion of international brands from outside Spain to 87 percent of its exhibitor offering.

This fact was particularly highlighted on Wednesday, April 8, during the official presentation of the upcoming 2026 edition of BBFW. The event, true to its unique format, will again be structured around two independent yet complementary programmes. First, the runway shows will take place from April 22 to 24. Second, the trade show will keep its doors open from April 24 to 26. Both segments will feature the 2027 season's trends in bridal, evening, and formal wear as their main focus. This edition will prominently feature the renowned and highly regarded French fashion designer Stéphane Rolland. He will showcase his creations in Spain for the first time as the international guest designer for this year's Barcelona Bridal Night.

Designer Stéphane Rolland and BBFW 2026 director, Albasarí Caro, at the presentation of BBFW 2026, on April 8, 2026 in Barcelona (Spain). Credits: BBFW.

Organised under the theme “On the Shoulders of Giants”, which aims to pay tribute to all those who contribute to the industry discreetly and anonymously through their work, “BBFW 2026 will once again place the creations of great designers in the fashion world's spotlight, promoting art, talent, and creativity, and highlighting the enormous work behind each piece,” stated Albasarí Caro, director of BBFW, during the presentation at the Gran Hyatt Barcelona hotel on Wednesday. The presentation was attended by Rolland himself. Caro also highlighted, as noted in statements shared by the fair's organisers, how the event will “simultaneously strengthen the industry's ability to open up to new horizons, discover high-potential markets, and generate real opportunities for the brands” participating in this edition, “in an increasingly global and competitive context”.

34 runway shows from April 22 to 24

Following the event's planned schedule, the “Bridal Fashion Week” portion will take place from April 22 to 24. It will feature runway presentations from 34 designers, 60 percent of whom are international. This figure is lower than the 44 designers who showed in the 2025 edition and the 37 designers from the 2024 edition.

Isabel Sachis show during BBFW 2025. Credits: BBFW.

Among this edition's participants, the BBFW management highlights Spanish houses such as Yolancris and Isabel Sanchís, as well as international brands like Peter Langner and Demetrios. These are the main names on a line-up that will be completed with the latest bridal, guest, and evening wear collections from designers and brands including Immaclé; Mariano Moreno; Andrea Lalanza; Amarca; By Loleiro; Marco&Maria; Oksana Mukha; Lazaro&Maison Pérez; Serina; Katy Corso; Joli Poli; Sima Couture; Ricca Sposa; Yulia Lobachóva Couture; The Atelier by prof. Jimmy Choo; Wang Feng; Vaishali Studio; Kiyoko Hata; Candelas y Felipa; Unbridled Studio; Olga Macià; Julia Kontogruni; Helena; Raquel López; Maria Pia; Allure; Diane Legrand and Justin Alexander

Stéphane Rolland, guest designer

Special mention must be made of the participation of French designer Stéphane Rolland, who will be the star of the 2026 Barcelona Bridal Night. The evening event will take place on the night of April 22, during which he will present a collection of 80 designs for the first time in Spain. These pieces will be complemented by creations from 23 students from Barcelona's design schools IED Barcelona, LCI Barcelona, and ESDI. The students' designs are made from fabrics donated by Gratacós and were developed under the guidance and mentorship of Rolland himself.

In addition to the runway show and mentorship, the French designer has donated 22 original sketches free of charge. These are being sold through the online page of the Kálida Foundation, an organisation dedicated to providing comprehensive psychosocial support to people with cancer, their families, and caregivers. This is part of a collaborative social initiative undertaken by Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, Stéphane Rolland, and the Kálida Foundation itself. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards funding the Kálida Foundation's social work. For each donation of 500 euros, donors will receive not only one of the sketches but also two tickets to attend Rolland's show during the Bridal Night, as well as access to the post-show cocktail reception.

Trade show from April 24 to 26

Following the runway shows, the BBFW trade show will be held from April 24 to 26. The organisers note that this edition of the trade show is expected to feature around 420 brands, making it the “most international to date”. It will have 87 percent international brands from 36 countries, primarily the US, Italy, the UK, France, Ukraine, and Poland. However, despite this high percentage, the number of participants is expected to be lower than the 450 from the 2025 edition, although it will remain above the 405 that took part in the 2024 edition.

Montjuïc exhibition centre during BBFW 2025. Credits: BBFW.

Among them, in addition to the brands presenting their latest collections on the BBFW runway, the organisers highlight the presence of brands from China, India, and Vietnam. These are all part of an exhibitor line-up that includes US brands such as Maggie Sottero, Morilee, Allure Bridals, and Justin Alexander; Australian brand J. Andreatta, which will make its debut at the show; brands from other European markets like Caroline Castigliano, Sassi Holford, and Rembo Styling; and haute couture houses such as Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika, Viktor & Rolf, Antonio Riva, and Jenny Packham. The growing participation of brands from Asia is also noteworthy. The region “reinforces its role as a strategic hub for the sector,” according to the organisers, in this 2026 edition of BBFW, with brands such as The Atelier by Prof. Jimmy Choo (Malaysia), Serina and Kiyoko Hata (Japan), Wang Feng (Shanghai), Vaishali Studio (India), and Joli Poli (Vietnam).

Internationalisation cocktail on April 23

As a prelude to the trade show, BBFW has scheduled an opening cocktail reception for its trade show on April 23. The event is designed to boost the show's commercial relationships with both the Asian market and other international markets identified as strategic by the fair's management. BBFW, organised by Fira de Barcelona, is confident of achieving this goal with the help of a large number of visitors. Buyers are expected from various countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including the US and Brazil. This will “reinforce its positioning” as “an essential commercial platform for brands that,” the BBFW management added, “are looking to expand their global presence and connect with strategic markets”.

In summary Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) 2026 will take place from April 22 to 26, establishing itself as a global event with 87 percent international brands.

French designer Stéphane Rolland will be the guest of honour at the Barcelona Bridal Night, presenting a collection of 80 designs and collaborating with design students.

The event will include 34 runway shows from April 22 to 24 and a trade show from April 24 to 26, with approximately 420 participating brands, highlighting the growing presence of Asian brands.