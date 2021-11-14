Baselworld cancels 2022 tradeshow

Troubled Swiss tradeshow Baselworld has cancelled its 2022 edition, which was to take place next spring. The international watch fair said the launch of a new concept is taking longer than expected.

The fair’s managing director, Michel Loris-Melikoff, who took over the management of Baselworld in 2018, also announced his departure.

Baselworld, which is the world’s largest watch fair, lost several key exhibitors before the pandemic, with Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard, Tudor watch brands from the LVMH group leaving the show. The Swatch Group also ceased to participate and last week Japanese brand Grand Seiko and Swiss brand Oris said they would show at the Geneva tradeshow “Watches and Wonders”.

Difficulties to launch a new concept during Covid

In a statement Baselworld organisers said: “This decision is based on the experience gained from the Pop Up Event at the Geneva Watch Days and on intensive discussions with manufacturers and retailers. On the other hand, it takes into account the fact that it is particularly difficult to launch a new concept for a new target segment due to the renewed aggravation of the Covid situation and the associated uncertainty among customers.”

“An interdisciplinary team from the MCH Group will analyze the target segments and, in close exchange with manufacturers and retailers, make a deep dive into their marketing and transaction needs. We hope to come back to you soon with new and positive news about the future of Baselworld.”