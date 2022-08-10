BAV TAiLOR selected brand at CIFF SUSTAIN SS23

BAV TAiLOR has been selected as one of the brands hosted at CIFF Sustain area, a section entirely focused on sustainability and a dedicated area highlighting some of the international pioneer brands that are leading the way and contributing to transformation of the industry.

Visit the holistic luxury sphere of BAV TAiLOR at stand Sustain E-Nord-001 from today 10 till 12 August at CIFF, the International Copenhagen Fashion Trade Fair located at the Bella Center, Copenhagen.

BAV TAiLOR at CIFF SUSTAIN SS23

For this preview of the new season, the brand presents Nitya SS23 - inspired by the eternal connection of two souls through an infinite voyage of discoveries across an enchanted lake. A collection that continues to narrate Bav’s desirable hygge vision, of nature positive pieces of quintessential and gender-neutral silhouettes inspired by our inner ecology and connectivity with all that encircles us, allowing us to pulsate its rhythm, maintain balance, and flow amidst the chaos. For this new season, the holistic sphere of BAV TAILOR continues to reinforce its manifesto in support of global craftsmanship, diversity, and 'slow' fashion.

BAV TAiLOR, Nitya SS23 Collection

Lake ripples inspired sensuous volumes and sharp sartorial tailoring are weaved with researched materials that remain at the core of Bav’s purpose project. As always, certified, innovative, recycled or regenerated from disposed waste, and acquired through the brand’s trusted suppliers, who bear internationally recognised certifications.

The collection is focused on a syntrophy of conscious luxury and responsibility through new innovative materials such as TENCEL™ LUXE, a syntrophic collaboration inspired by texture, transformation, and transparency, Cactus leather alternative and Marble waste, a few teaser materials for this love infused collection.

The BAV TAiLOR “Artisanal Lab” platform sees a continued evolution of the project which endeavours to showcase the refined craftsmanship of global artisans and promote creative talent. The new season presents two conscious collaborations. A new edition to the ‘Artisanal Lab’ platform presents TextileSeekers, founded by the soulful Thao Phuong. Delve deep to uncover ancient textile techniques and sublime traditional Vietnamese crafts by artisans, designers, storytellers, and tribespeople, that are deeply woven into the daily lives of the local people. Key pieces are presents in a refined hand spun silk, naturally dyed and hand woven on narrow vintage looms by the talented Mother and Grandmother of Tinh who form part of the Black Tay Tribe and TextileSeekers network of talented Vietnamese artisans. Each project aims to build connections with communities, interact with artists and craftspeople, and study ancient textile techniques.

The second ongoing collaboration presents two projects by Studio Kunukku. Crochet pieces knitted by artisans located in a remote area outside of Beirut and intricate hand embroidery by the talented Maha, an artisan who forms part of Studio Kunukku - a design studio based in Beirut, Lebanon that aims to tell stories of displaced communities through lost and endangered crafts. Founded in 2020 by Sarah Hayes an American anthropologist with a focus on migration, cultural heritage and identities. Studio Kunukku aims to utilise block printing as a medium for social change and transformation.

As always, each BAV TAiLOR remains a free-spirited collection, for the worldly nomad.

respect your body + your sphere

Discover the complete Nitya SS23 collection which will be presented during the upcoming fashion weeks:

BAV TAiLOR Sales Campaign

CIFF 59 @ SUSTAIN stand E-Nord 001 Copenhagen: 10 -12 August 2022

LFW Digital & Presentation – 16 – 20 Sept 2022

Viceversa Showroom Milano– 1 Sept – 15 October 2022

Viceversa Showroom Paris– 28 Sept – 4 Oct 2022

