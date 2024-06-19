Celebrating the industry at INDX Intimate Apparel’s summer show

Bringing together the UK’s biggest selection of intimates’ brands, INDX Intimate Apparel will be supported by over 130 labels when it returns to its West Midlands venue Cranmore Park this summer.

Running from Sunday 28 July to Tuesday 30 July 2024, the show will bring together trends, insight, industry icons and market leaders across lingerie, swimwear, nightwear, and legwear, and visitor registration is now open .

This season’s show highlights

Shining a seasonal spotlight on all things swim and resort, the organising team have hinted at exciting plans for the upcoming show, including a new, revamped floor layout and INDX-only buyer exclusives.

There are a number of onsite buyer events planned to span the 3 days, such as Retail Insights expert panel discussion and networking drinks events.

The Boutique area which showcases premium collections, will have an elevated look and feel to reflect the differentiation between brand areas, and ahead of a new stand investment for all INDX shows in 2025, the July edition of Intimate Apparel will be the first show to introduce a preview.

This year’s show also coincides with the AIS Fashion Members Summer Soiree –with over 150 fashion members and invited guests expected to attend the evening get together after having visited the show.

Credits: INDX Intimate Apparel

Maintaining its key order writing status

Organised by Associated Independent Stores (AIS), the UK’s leading buying, event, and services group for fashion, home, and leisure, INDX Intimate Apparel is thoughtfully curated by buyers, for buyers, and specifically targeted to meet the needs of today’s indies.

As the industry’s national show, INDX Intimate Apparel is open to all retailers, free to attend, and a must-visit for all sector stockists. To maintain the show’s professional integrity and authenticity, all visitor registrations are pre-vetted – a unique approach that ensures the show protects its renowned order writing status.

Aside from the annual Underlines Star Awards, INDX Intimate Apparel is the biggest dedicated venue event for industry suppliers and buyers to get together, catch up, and candidly discuss business, and the July 2024 show promises to be an unmissable event.

James Crabtree, Head of Fashion at AIS:

“Without doubt, INDX Intimate Apparel remains the national show for the intimates’ sector, attracting independents and multiples - our focus is to ensure that we create an offer and environment which meets the needs of all retailers and retailer types across the entirety of the UK and beyond.

“Capital city shows, whilst high profile and attractive, don’t always present the depth of offer that the eclectic intimates’ sector demands. We know buyers are time poor, so our aim is to cover all bases and to offer a fully comprehensive range of exhibiting brands”.

Credits: INDX Intimate Apparel

Show information

Onsite parking is free, and visitors also enjoy complimentary barista coffee and refreshments, plus free breakfast pastries.

Cranmore Park is an unrivalled event venue, conveniently located in Solihull, West Midlands, close to rail and road links and just minutes from J4, M42.