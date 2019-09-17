CHIC Shanghai, September 25th to 27th, 2019

More than 690 exhibitors and brands from 10 nations at the CHIC autumn event

CHIC China International Fashion Fair's fall event, from 25 to 27 September 2019, will feature 698 exhibitors and brands from 10 countries and regions on more than 62,000 square meters of exhibition space at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai.

Despite the trade dispute with the US, China continues to grow. The strengthening of the domestic market is helping to boost retail sales this year by 3.5% to reach approximately $ 5.3 trillion. With a strong domestic market and rising exports, except to the US, retail sales in China will surpass those of the US in 2021. Currently, China accounts for 21.1% of global retail sales, the US for 21.9%. With an expected increase in 2019 of 27.3% of e-

commerce revenues and a market share of 54.7%, China remains the world's largest e-commerce market. The Consumer Trend Index scored 115 points in the second quarter of 2019, the three components of the Nielsen Investigation Index: personal finances, the willingness to spend money, and job prospects have stabilized. This positive trend is also reflected at CHIC.

CHIC segments

For many trade visitors, CHIC is the only way to obtain a competent market overview. Today also an increasing number of direct orders are being placed. All of CHIC's exhibition areas are fully booked: the four shows-in-show CHIC YOUNG BLOOD, CHIC-KIDZ, CHIC-TAILORING and the Korean Preview in China, as well as the nine trade fair segments including Urban View (menswear), New Look (womenswear), Heritage (leather and fur), Impulses Showroom (design), Fashion Journey (international), Secret Stars (accessories) and CHIC Bags & Shoes.

China sees it as a task to strengthen ecological awareness in all areas. For instance, the Sustainable Zone, which always takes place at the autumn fair, once again has a special appearance. It shows the latest sustainable market developments in fashion and lifestyle, environmentally conscious innovations and ecological supply chain solutions this time at two locations: in the Entrance Hall South of the exhibition center and in the entrance area of the CHIC fashion forum. Meetings and shows on recycling, climate leadership, sustainable production and green innovation will take place here. In China, more than $ 370 billion has been invested in 16 different

sustainability programs over the past twenty years, notably solar energy, low- carbon transportation, and circular economy approaches.

At Fashion Journey, the area for international brands, country pavilions from Korea present themselves with 38 brands as part of the Preview in China, from Italy 18 brands, with focus on shoes, including EDDICUOMO, Le Ble,

DELbyDAY will show at CHIC. Another pavilion comes from Hong Kong with 10 leather and fur brands.

Further individual labels are presented in the individual segments of CHIC, such as Joseph Ribkoff from Canada or Blue Wellford / ZNR from Belgium in the area of New Look, the Polish label Mr. Gugu & Miss Go and the high-end brand SIIJII from Hong Kong - known for its modern, design-oriented concept for the mix of travel and sports elements "cool city meets light sport" at the CHIC YOUNG BLOOD segment, Mimozah Kids from Canada and Kids on the Moon from Poland at CHIC KIDZ. Solosali from Italy presents tailor-made collections at CHIC TAILORING, on the Chinese market since 2011 and has become one of the most popular bespoke labels in China.

At the platform for designers IMPULSES, well-known Chinese designers such as Feng Sansan, one of the winners of the title "China's Top Ten Fashion Designer"; Mao Nen and Wei Jianfei, both winners of the CHIC Market Potential Award can be found.

The topics supply chain solutions, smart retail, laser technology and data usage are bundled in FUTURE LINK.

Focused visitor management

Since the existence of CHIC with its 26 years of experience, the organizer has increasingly invested in its data base, which includes all the innovations in the market. In addition, CHIC conducts an intensive visitor marketing campaign in which the fair is promoted via all of the 200,000 personalized contacts of the CHIC database in advance of the event: big data promotion, SMS dispatches, telephone calls, WeChat promotion, newsletter distribution individually for each segment of CHIC.

For international exhibitors, a number of VIP match making activities will be organized during the fair, with the opportunity to network with important contacts of Chinese retailers at CHIC. Representatives of all distribution channels for distribution in the Chinese market are among the visitors of the fair, such as Tmall, JD.com, vip.com , Yoho for online trading; MRS Studios,

CHIC JOC, Yigoo for the C-Shops (a very successful B / C online shop model in China, most Taobao shops are C-Shops); lifestyle shops like Mumuso, Yi or Westlink as well as Lane Crawford, Joy City, 3.3. etc.

CHIC Talk

CHIC TALK is a big name in China's trade show industry: WGSN's "A / W 20/21 Women's Wear Forecast & Buyers" Trend Preview, Dalian Hi-Think Computer Co.'s Omni Channel Digital Innovation Forum, features "Digital Drainage, Reshaping Retail ", CHIC informs with the" E-Commerce Purchasing Demand Release ". Many more lectures on current trends in the Chinese fashion market are in the program.

CHIC is owned by Beijing Fashion Expo Co. Ltd. and China World

Exhibitions, supported by the China National Garment Association, the Sub- Council of the Textile Industry (CCPIT) and the China World Trade Center.

