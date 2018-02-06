CIFF soon to be in Paris

The just concluded Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), which took place last week from 31st January to 2nd February 2018, did not miss the opportunity to announce an upcoming edition this June in Paris.

"Upcoming. CIFF in Paris... Stay tuned. 20 - 26 June 2018" announced a sign at the entrance to the largest and longest-running fashion fair in Northern Europe. The show organisers have had an eye on Paris for a few seasons but it looks like this year, the idea is finally going to materialise.

According to the organisers when speaking to FashionUnited at the show, it is a 'save the date'. However, no further details are available for now. Fact is that the six days chosen will coincide with Men's Fashion Week, which will run from 20th to 24th June, also with Who's Next from 23rd to 25th June, Man / Woman from 21st to 25th June and Tranoï from 22nd to 24th June. This should position CIFF Paris well in the fashion calendar.

The bi-annual show welcomes nearly 2,000 brands across more than 60,000 square meters of exhibition space and can certainly build on their pool of past exhibitors when reaching out to them for the June show in Paris. According to Fashion Network, the organisers have started approaching Scandinavian brands about the June project and dates.

Over the past five years, CIFF has become a major bi-annual destination for the international fashion industry and has reinvented the trade show concept and earned a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dynamic and innovative sales platforms.

Part of CIFF are two specially curated areas - RAVEN for cutting-edge menswear and RAVEN Projects for designers and artists to explore the synergies between fashion and other creative disciplines. Segments within womens- and menswear are Essentials for conceptual womenswear brands and accessories, Future Classics for womenswear, ready-to-wear and accessories, Premium for well-established and contemporary premium brands, Sleek for design-driven premium womenswear brands and Urban for strong international premium brands for men with a particular focus on streetwear and denim.

CIFF is also known for promoting Skandivavian labels and talents, which it does through its Style Setters segment for established and contemporary womenswear brands from across Scandinavia and beyond as well as the Style Setters Bungalow for premium womenswear brands from across Scandinavia and beyond. Lab focuses on unisex contemporary ready-to-wear and fashion-forward streetwear brands from innovative, emerging and established design talents.

After the Paris edition, the next CIFF Copenhagen will take place from 8th to 10th August 2018 at the Bella Center in Copenhagen.

Photo: CIFF