Visit CIRCULAR TEXTILE DAYS: 18 & 19 September, 2024

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands – The fourth edition of Circular Textile Days is set to take place on September 18 & 19, 2024. This international B2B event is dedicated to circularity in the textile industry. Circular Textile Days provides a platform for organizations from various countries to converge, showcase the latest developments, gain insights into European laws and regulations, and actively contribute to shaping future standards in the textile industry.

Why attend

The textile industry is at a critical turning point, and your role in this transformation is vital. Circular Textile Days isn’t just another event—it’s where change-makers come together to take action. Under the theme “MOVING BEYOND DIALOG: It’s Time for Action”, this edition emphasizes the urgent need for concrete steps towards sustainability. Which translates, among other things, into the delivery of a manifesto for which visitors can also provide input on the day itself. This is your chance to drive the shift towards a sustainable, circular economy.

In addition, the industry is on the move, facing rapid changes in sustainability and regulation, staying informed is crucial. At Circular Textile Days, attended gain insights that are not just theoretical, but immediately applicable.

But this year, the event will bring even more knowledge and inspiration to the floor, featuring major names such as IKEA, Patagonia, Bever, BASF, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and GS1, who will share their valuable insights.

Networking and knowledge sharing

Circular Textile Days is a global event that unites participants from over 25 countries across all sectors of the textile industry, from workwear to fashion and interior design. This year’s event features key organizations such as the Dutch Ministry of Defence, IKEA, and the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association, showcasing its wide reach.

Attendees have the opportunity to engage in international matchmaking, connect with key players across the textile value chain, and learn from leading experts. The event offers insights into circular technologies and hosts discussions that are shaping the industry's future, making it the ideal platform for forging new partnerships and driving innovation.

A diverse and engaging program

The program promises to be diverse and engaging, featuring three stages filled with inspiring and contemporary topics presented through a mix of presentations, side events, open interviews, and panel discussions.

In a nutshell

Circular Textile Days is the premier event for the textile industry, focused on advancing sustainability and circularity. It’s the go-to hub for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation, driving the industry toward a circular future. Whether you're a designer, supply chain manager, or sustainability officer, this event offers valuable opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded professionals.

The next edition will take place on September 18 & 19, 2024, at Congress Centre 1931 in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. To stay ahead and be part of this transformative event, visit www.circulartextiledays.com for more information and participation.