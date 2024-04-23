Circular Textile Days 2024: September 18 & 19

The fourth edition of Circular Textile Days will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 & 19. The event, dedicated to circularity in the textile industry, facilitates a platform for organisations of various countries to come together and to showcase the latest developments, gain knowledge about European laws and regulations and actively contribute to shaping future standards in the textile industry.

"Moving beyond dialogue”

Let’s be done talking, time for action, is the message of this year's theme, "Moving beyond dialogue. From an action-oriented opening on the central stage and forming European legislation, to targeted participant matching on the associate square, CTD 2024 is all about all about moving to action. Amid an era where the urgency to produce more sustainably is both a desire and a requirement, with stricter legislation at both national and international levels, the industry is compelled to be innovative and work together to meet a growing demand while minimizing ecological impact.

With the participation of, amongst others, international organisations like ITKIB, Sustainability Talks Istanbul, Hessnatur Stiftung, GS1, Klopman en YKK, this event illustrates the shared commitment to a more sustainable textile sector and collaboration for the greater good.

Why Participate?

The Circular Textile Days 2024 provide a stage for front-running organisations to present their sustainable products or services to an international audience of more than 25 countries and actively contribute to the transition to more sustainable and circular textile production methods. Transforming one’s business model into a profitable one with circular textiles. Visitors are involved or interested in circular textiles and include industrial companies, retailers, B2B end-users, governmental authorities and knowledge institutes. Which makes it an attractive event to participate in. This platform is not only an opportunity to learn and share but also acts as a catalyst for important connections and collaborations aimed at a more sustainable future.

Packages

Especially for this event, Circular Textile Days has created packages for exhibitors and, new this year, associates to provide each company with the ideal opportunity to raise its reputation within the European market. In addition to the two different ways of participating, participants can also expose their attendance with different packages. With this, the event aims to provide a stage for every budget.

When and Where