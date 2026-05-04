Circular Textile Days 2026: New format and participation packages

The organizers of Circular Textile Days (CTD) have opened registration for the 2026 edition, unveiling a restructured event format designed to bridge the gap between innovation and commercial scale. Scheduled for September 30 and October 1, 2026, the event moves to a new location with a strategy focused on quality over quantity.

This year’s roadmap signals a shift toward curated networking and legislative preparedness, reflecting the tightening circularity requirements within the European textile industry.

A strategic two-day evolution

The upcoming edition departs from traditional trade show schedules to better accommodate the logistics and networking needs of its participants.

Day 1: Curated visibility and media integration The first day begins with an afternoon opening, allowing exhibitors to set up without the overhead of an extra build-up day. The program kicks off with a high-level keynote, followed by guided tours designed to lead international press and key decision-makers directly to exhibitor booths. The day concludes with a networking dinner and the CTD Café.

Day 2: Deep dive into EU legislation While the exhibition floor remains the focus, the second day features a content program dedicated to EU-level legislative developments. As the industry faces stricter mandates on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Digital Product Passports, these sessions aim to provide actionable insights for the value chain.

Participation opportunities

Organizers have released a range of flexible packages tailored to different stages of the circular journey:

Exhibitor booth: Scalable spaces for established companies.

Start-Up track: Accessible entry points for emerging tech and circular solutions.

Innovation gallery: A product-focused showcase for high-impact materials and designs.

Partnerships: Collaborative roles for organizations driving industry change.

For brands seeking maximum exposure, a new premium upgrade has been introduced. This tier includes a professional photoshoot of the booth, a dedicated media and marketing bundle, and guaranteed inclusion in the guided tours for press and VIPs.

With the textile industry under increasing pressure to transition from linear to circular models, the 2026 edition of Circular Textile Days positions itself as the essential meeting point for those ready to turn policy into practice. Registration for participation packages is now live via the official Circular Textile Days website.