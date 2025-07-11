Collaboration, connection, and credibility: Source Fashion marks record growth with global and local momentum

Source Fashion closed the doors of its new, larger home of Olympia London yesterday, marking the end of what the event said was a “record-breaking show”. According to preliminary figures, footfall was up 51 percent year-on-year, as buyers from both local and global fashion players descended on the event to meet and network with international manufacturers.

Over 22 sourcing regions were represented across a line-up of 250 manufacturers on the show floor, some of which reported strong activity throughout the three-day period of July 8 to 10. Director at Svarna Textiles, Devansha Tibrawalla, told organisers that the company had welcomed “solid leads every day of the show”, while Rachel Wu at Zhejiang Shaoxing Xinhua Knitwear Garments said the firm had received more than 10 orders and multiple leads.

Visitors, including buyers and sourcing professionals from the likes of John Lewis, Next, Asos, Primark and Marks & Spencer, were also positive about the event. Temperley London’s head of fabrics, Veronica Potocko, said she felt like she was “speaking directly with producers, not intermediaries”, in an atmosphere that was “professional yet relaxed” with a layout allowing for “meaningful, private conversations”.

Source Fashion July 2025. Credits: Source Fashion.

In a statement to Source organisers, designer and retailer Jeff Banks said: “The improvement in the quality of exhibitors this season has been remarkable compared to last year. There’s now a real presence of top-quality product, whether that’s a reflection of a shift in the global market or simply the show's growing reputation, it’s clear that even high-end manufacturers are looking to connect directly with retailers here.”

New partnerships and local emphasis

At the crux of the SS26 edition was Source’s spotlight on transparency, innovation and collaboration, which not only defined its jam-packed debates and panel schedule, but was also reflected in various partnerships established between the event and industry organisations. To enhance its stance on sustainability, for example, Source named circular fashion platform Reskinned as the headline partner for its catwalk shows, while NGO WRAP has been tapped to provide insight and leadership in the realm of content, both during the fair and beyond.

Source Fashion July 2025. Credits: Source Fashion.

Source also bolstered its support of British manufacturers, for which organisers have seen an increased demand, despite challenges to bring such exhibitors to the show. Next to a long-term partnership with the Apparel & Textile Manufacturers Federation (ATMF), which curated a showcase of local manufacturers during the event, Source also announced an investment of 500,000 pounds to form a dedicated British Heritage Pavilion at its February 2026 show, where 15 curated manufacturers across the UK will be platformed.

In a statement, Suzanne Ellingham, Source’s event director, said the initiative will become a permanent fixture of the show, and will refresh with a new group each edition to help them grow. She commented: “As Source Fashion grows into the largest manufacturing sourcing show in Europe, we believe it’s our responsibility to support the brilliant manufacturers we have here in the UK. This is about more than just giving away stands. We’re investing in the future of British manufacturing by helping these businesses tell their stories, connect with international buyers, and grow sustainably. It’s a small way that we can give back, while also making sure UK manufacturing is properly represented on the global stage.”