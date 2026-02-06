Colour trends as a business model: Behind the scenes of the new Première Vision

During its February 2026 edition, Première Vision Paris displayed how the seasonal colour palette published by the trade show is becoming an economic driver. Building on colour trends – in this case, those for SS27 – Première Vision is extending its model to new creative sectors: beauty, patisserie, music, photography and perfumery.

In September 2025, FashionUnited left Première Vision Paris with the impression that the trade show was set to open up to sectors previously distant from textiles, leather and fashion accessories. Six months later, for the edition taking place from February 3 to 5, 2026, the common thread of this new strategy is clear: adopting the colours of the season, in this case for SS27.

Première Vision no longer aims to be just a supplier trade show, but a generator of creative ecosystems. In this context, colour becomes a cross-cutting code. It is a common tool across industries and a gateway beyond textiles.

When seasonal colours signal a strategic category shift

The seasonal colour range, unveiled by Première Vision, is created by Desolina Suter, fashion director, in consultation with international style agencies operating in different geographical markets. The fashion director aggregates all this data.

The result is a trend-driven chromatic range. According to Frédéric Loeb, a consultant for all GL Events trade shows, it functions as a “universal solfège,” a common score shared by all creative industries. “Seasonal colour trends allow for a more cross-disciplinary vision, one that is less focused on the historical core business of fabrics, accessories and leather,” the consultant explained to FashionUnited.

He added: “Let's gradually broaden the spectrum and experiment to see where we can find alternative sources to replace certain textile industry sectors that are losing momentum.”

Prospective Forum Credits: Alex Gallosi

Beauty, patisserie, music, photography and perfumery are Première Vision's new territories for creative expression

This extension of the model is tangibly materialised in the Prospective Area (Hall 5). The first business experiment was conducted in September 2025 with Fiabila. Six months later, the brand is participating again.

Fiabila boasts over 40 years of expertise in the formulation and production of nail polishes, colours and nail care products. Fiabila operates as a white-label manufacturer and can therefore meet the needs of brands wishing to add a matching nail polish to their textile collection.

Fiabila Credits: F. Julienne

For this edition, this major player in the global nail polish market is accompanied by a “Next Gen” (New Creative Generation) with diverse profiles: fragrance, photography, patisserie, DJ. The objective is to bring freshness, deconstruction and disinhibition.

Davis Félicité Credits: F. Julienne

For the young pastry chef Davis Félicité, a guest in the Prospective Area, colour is the starting point for his creations. “I make a lot of very colourful pastries,” he explained to FashionUnited. “I have creations that are yellow, pink or red, even if it means subverting expectations.”

Here, colour is not decorative; it is structural and conceptual. In this sense, the trade show's trend palettes are a direct inspiration. By exploring them, he creates a dialogue with fashion, using patisserie as another palette of expression that brands can adopt for their events or product offerings.

Malo and Felix, Abondance Credits: F. Julienne

The DJ duo Abondance claims a direct link between fashion colours and musical compositions. Their method is not to scientifically translate a shade into sound, but to work through the imagination. For instance, an orange evokes a sunset, which they associate with ethereal and immersive deep house music.

Conversely, flashy lights call for a much more rhythmic style of music. Colour then becomes an indicator of atmosphere, a starting point for defining a brand's soundscape.

Speaking to FashionUnited, Malo and Félix explain that they were invited to the Première Vision trade show following a meeting at Sirha, a professional trade fair for the restaurant and gastronomy industry organised in Lyon by the GL events group. “Frédéric presented us with a project aimed at evolving Première Vision towards more experimental formats, by integrating musical proposals into the trade show's setup.”

Victor Boccard Credits: F. Julienne

As a photographer and director, Victor Boccard makes colour the starting point of every project. “Until I've found the colour, the mood board doesn't exist,” he stated. His images are first born from a dominant shade or a pair of colours, which then structures the entire shoot.

The seasonal palettes are also a reference point. “Coming to Première Vision allows me to anticipate what will be happening next year,” influencing both the colours and textures of his sets. This exposure also allows him to meet future clients in a somewhat tense context for artist photographers, despite his numerous references, including LVMH, Chanel and Christian Louboutin.

Redkids Noé Chiabai Miquel Badia and Solal Marinier (photographer) Credits: F. Julienne

Within the photographic production studio Red Kids, colour is conveyed through suggestion. Their images, often in black and white, seek less to show shades than to evoke them. “We represent colours without necessarily seeing them with our eyes, but we can perceive them with our imagination,” commented Noé Chiabai and Miquel Badia. “This is a stance that leaves room for interpretation by the viewer, making colour a mental experience rather than a simple visual effect.”

The fragrance composition house Robertet makes colour the starting point of olfactory creation. For this project, Sidonie Lancesseur was given carte blanche to create notes from colour pantones. She chose the colours that inspired her the most.

Each shade becomes a raw material: a pale pink associated with ylang-ylang provides an ultra-comforting creamy sensation; a dark red and a blue are translated by iris with resinous and leathery accents; ochres evoke the desert for a sandy and marine accord; and finally, an orange-red is built around blackcurrant. The chromatic palette is thus transformed into an olfactory palette.

Robertet Credits: F. Julienne

These Next Gen approaches, still peripheral, outline new creative avenues and contribute to breaking down silos in the sector. Can fashion still operate in a vacuum, centred solely on its textile offerings? Are traditional players ready to think outside the box? Does a brand's success truly emerge where it is expected? Should other territories therefore be explored? All these questions arise in the wake of Première Vision Paris February 2026.