Come Party at The Fashion + Design Festival
1 hour ago
This year, The Fashion & Design Festival will showcase fashion shows, music, art, unique experiences, and after-parties from August 25 to 28, live at Place des Festivals in downtown Montreal.
WHEN FASHION BECOMES ART
People expecting to see catwalk fashion shows will be amazed with this year’s lineup. Forks in hairdos, mermaids, girls waking up in a bed on the stage. This Montreal festival reinvents fashion shows to turn them into real artistic performances. It’s a little revolution in the fashion world that you just don’t want to miss. This year’s 22 participating local designers stand out for their originality, audacity and energy. Among the most anticipated events are a fashion show with RELUXE, an organization that collects and sells second-hand luxury clothing for the benefit of local women in need (we like) and the first light painting show by Jeff Malo productions will offer a manifesto that emphasizes the foibles of our society.
MUSIC, DANCE AND FASHION, THE INSEPARABLESThe Festival stages will be lit up with more than 10 artists and even more dancers. But our festival musts? The first KIKI BALL of the festival, in collaboration with Ballroom 4 Community, which will feature dancers from the LGBTQ+ community in a competition before judges. And the Futures Divergents special event will feature a dystopian theatrical dance performance that will showcase Indigenous fashion designers, made possible in part by the Government of Canada, in collaboration with Sage Paul and Indigenous Fashion Arts.
DRESS TO EXPRESSThis fashion festival doesn’t want people to dress to impress. They want them to dress to express and feel proud of their interests, personalities, backgrounds, sexual orientations and whatever describes their uniqueness. Photographers from the Fashion + Design Festival will even be on the lookout and circulating to give free drink coupons to festival-goers who have the most striking “DRESS TO EXPRESS” outfits. And, for the first year, the festival will sell its own merch featuring this tagline.