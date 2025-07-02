Complete programme of Modefabriek

With Modefabriek just around the corner, we are looking ahead. What makes this summer edition a must-visit? We have compiled the full programme for you. We can't wait - and hopefully you can't either!

A unique, new location

New location equals new energy. We experienced this during the winter edition at EXPO Greater Amsterdam. This makes us even more enthusiastic about the upcoming edition at yet another surprising location: Taets Art and Event Park on the HEMbrug site in Zaandam.

Inspiring trend talks

Keeping up with the latest trends and developments, and looking ahead, is a must in our profession. That's why each season Modefabriek puts together an unmissable talks programme with prominent speakers. This edition will feature Lidewij Edelkoort, Jan Agelink, Yeliz Çiçek and Emma Vloeimans on stage. The entire programme can be found here.

Event garden full of summer specials

The American Book Center – Fashion, art and photography books

Curated Resellers – Vintage finds from top sellers.

Modefabriek x ReShare – To give residual stock a second life

Responsible route

Fashion and responsibility go hand in hand. The Responsible Route guides you along leading responsible brands that are committed to reducing their negative impact. In this way, we show how fashion and responsibility can go hand in hand. Think MOS MOSH, Floria Collective and MSCH Copenhagen. Inspiring and relevant.

Meeting place for leading and new fashion entrepreneurs

Modefabriek remains the place to spot (new) brands and meet familiar names. In our Spotlight area, you will discover brands with a strong message and on-trend items. Expect the unexpected – that's Modefabriek.

July 6 and 7 – Taets Art and Event Park, Zaandam

About MODEFABRIEK Read more about Modefabriek on the eventpage