Countdown to CENTRESTAGE — A brand-new virtual experience

Prepare the digital runway show of the season, at Asia’s premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE!

Taking place for the fifth year running, CENTRESTAGE shines the spotlight on celebrated and emerging designer labels, as well as fashion brands from across the region and beyond. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the annual event connects influential, international fashion players with buyers and media, helping facilitate deeper, more meaningful connections.

In light of the global pandemic COVID-19 and the following travel ban, HKTDC decided to embrace a new format — a fully digital showcase. Migrating the physical show to an online platform, this new, exciting format ensures international players across the industry can continue exploring business opportunities; whereas brands and designers alike can continue to promote themselves and gain exposure.

From 17 to 19 September 2020, a series of virtual fashion runway shows will be premiered to a global audience via the interactive platform centrestage.com.hk. Spanning six shows in total, including five designer catwalk shows and the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2020 as the finale — more than 40 designers will be presenting their collections online.

The opening show Fashion Hong Kong will showcase the latest collections from a select number of Hong Kong designer labels — 112 mountainyam, Bettie Haute Couture and BLIND by JW are among the line-up. "We all have been through a lot in 2020 and we believe that it is time for us to evolve," says Angus Tsui, founder of his namesake label ANGUS TSUI which will present the collection titled '•••• - - - - - •' inspired by current global issues such as environmental pollution, overpopulation and shortage of resources. "With environmental sustainability at the core, our designs are known for otherworldly silhouettes and fabric manipulations. This year's CENTRESTAGE will provide a precious opportunity for us to showcase and share the unique Hong Kong culture among the world during the global pandemic."

The new format is well received among the participating designers. “It's a wonderful chance for our brand to present a new collection in a new way,” said Mountain Yam, founder and designer behind the brand 112 mountainyam. “We believe that the digital platform will be the mainstream trend in this era.” The designer is set to present his Spring/Summer 2021 collection entitled ‘Bow to No One’ inspired by the movie ‘Queen of the Scots’. “I’m honoured to be invited by HKTDC — this is our first digital show,” adds Mountain Yam, who has been using this period to rethink the future of fashion and the brand’s approach to sustainability.

Get a front-row seat to CENTRESTAGE via centerstage.com.hk, here’s the schedule:

17 September 2020

3pm (GMT+8): Fashion Hong Kong

3:15pm (GMT+8): Next in Cheongsam



18 September 2020

3pm (GMT+8): FASHIONALLY Collection #15

3:15pm (GMT+8): Taipei in Style



19 September 2020

3pm (GMT+8): Hong Kong en Vogue

8:45pm (GMT+8): Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2020

In addition to the virtual runways, buyers and media around the world can explore a total of 240 designer labels and fashion brands on the online showcase. Interested buyers can connect with designers through their profile listings, examine their look books and view fashion shoots and conceptual videos at their own leisure. The lack of time restraints makes it even easier for industry players around the world to participate in CENTRESTAGE, seamlessly connecting everyone around the globe on a single platform.