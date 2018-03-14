Craig Green is the next Guest Designer at Pitti Uomo 94

British designer Craig Green will be the next Guest Designer at Pitti Uomo 94.

The London-based designer will show his Spring Summer 2019 collection at the Florence biannual trade fair instead of the catwalk during London Fashion Week Men's.

Green, who is now a firmly established brand on the London schedule, has gradually moved out of the 'emerging designer' cocoon, with season after season showing intriguing collections, from martial arts-inspired styles to last season's deconstructed traveler themes, which saw complex hooded, floor length parkas.

“I'm honoured to be invited to show my collection as the guest designer of Pitti, joining the incredible list of designers who have participated previously,” Green said.

Green will show SS19 on 14 June, which according to Pitti Uomo communication's director Lapo Cianchi is the not first time he was considered for a guest designer slot. "We got in touch with Craig a few years ago, after being literally hit by his collections, but he had an exclusive deal with London at the time. Men's Fashion Week ".

Pitti Uomo will run from 12 to 15 June in Florence, following London Fashion Week Men's from 8 to 11 June.