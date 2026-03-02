Crecendo 2026: a resilient agent trade show in a weakened footwear market

The Crecendo shoe trade show, taking place on March 1 and 2, 2026 at the Parc Floral in Paris, brings together 56 exhibitors for the autumn/winter 2026/2027 collections. In a contracting market, it remains one of the few specialised French events where independent retailers can discover trends, establish business contacts and maintain a collective momentum.

Unlike other trade shows, Crecendo is not managed by an external organisation but by a non-profit association, ARICI (Association of Independent International Shoe Representatives).

ARICI's mission is to organise the Crecendo trade show. The association does not act as a sector federation or a political spokesperson for the profession. In January 2026, the association appointed a new president: Christophe Trinel, who is also the director of the Crecendo trade show.

Christophe Trinel, director of the Crecendo trade show Credits: F. Julienne

The event features commercial agents presenting collections on behalf of brands*, and factories (such as JB Martin) showcasing their expertise and lines. The footwear offering is complemented by a few leather goods stands.

Crecendo March 2026 Credits: F. Julienne

Crecendo does not target large integrated chains (Eram, Chausséa, etc.) that have their own network and central purchasing office. It primarily caters to the network of multi-brand independents, the historic heart of city-centre shoe retail.

It operates on a traditional model of order-taking based on samples. This involves presenting prototypes; selection by retailers; and launching production based on order commitments to meet minimum volumes. Prototyping new, comfortable shapes is costly.

Autumn/winter 2026/2027: towards a nubuck boot fashion trend?

Crecendo March 2026 Credits: F. Julienne

“The biggest shoe sellers in France are, in descending order, Intersport, Chausséa, and Décathlon,” Christopphe Trinel told FashionUnited. “The mass-market trainer at an aggressive price point (19.99 euros) has become a market benchmark.”

In this context, the trainer remains an economic pillar for shoe retailers. 48 percent of companies report positive growth in trainer sales, while 15 percent generate over 50 percent of their turnover from this product**.

“At this March 2026 edition, the offering seems less dominated by the trainer than before,” the director noted. “For example, I see a lot of boots. Boots come and go like strawberries. There are seasons for boots, and others when it calms down a bit, and then they come back.” These are mainly nubuck boots.

Footwear market facing an erosion of its retail network

While retailers visiting the trade show are described as “open to newness, risk-taking remains limited in a tense market”.

The footwear sector is part of the broader retail crisis. Shoe retailers' turnover fell by another 2.20 percent in 2025, with a 3.50 percent decline in the third quarter and a 5.20 percent drop in the fourth quarter. This decline follows those in 2023 and 2024.

“With 19 percent of income being saved in France, budgetary choices are unfavourable for clothing and footwear,” commented the trade show director.

The multi-brand independent sector currently comprises 2,910 stores and 2,110 businesses, a 12 percent decrease between 2022 and 2024. 92 percent of these are very small enterprises (fewer than ten employees), and 75 percent have one or two employees.

30 percent of them engage in distance selling, but this only accounts for an average of 2 percent of turnover. The average turnover per company was estimated at 448,866 euros in 2024, down 2 percent versus 2023 and 5 percent versus 2019.

86 percent of stores are located in city centres. According to Trinel, the drop in city-centre footfall is linked to traffic issues. These include more complex access; reduced parking; and urban policies perceived as restrictive.

Retail parks and centres like La Vallée Village offer parking, extended hours, and a concentrated offering. However, independents rarely set up there due to high rents and long commitments. They also face increased payroll costs due to longer hours and rental risks. The Covid-19 experience left a mark, as they ultimately had to pay rent while their stores were closed.

Succession challenge for small independent businesses

This distribution network also faces an ageing ownership of small businesses, with an average age of sixty. There are also difficulties in transferring business ownership. 40 percent of owners plan to cease their activity within three years, signalling a risk of the network's accelerated disappearance.

The traditional shoe retailer model does not widely attract Gen Z, except through highly trainer-focused concepts.

Crecendo, a mobilised player serving a network of specialist retailers

Finally, another challenge is that the sector is no longer supported by the industry. French footwear production still exists (for example, Mephisto, Eram), but it has become marginal on a global scale. Compared to Spain, Italy or Portugal, France no longer plays a dominant industrial role.

A possible repositioning is towards the very high-end and high value-added manufacturing. This would require targeting exports, as the French market is still characterised by a relatively low average basket size.

In 2024, the average French person bought 2.5 pairs of shoes per year, with an average price of 80 to 85 euros per pair. The estimated annual expenditure was around 148 euros per person for the footwear category alone.

Crecendo March 2026 Credits: F. Julienne

In this context, Crecendo emerges as a resilient shoe trade show in a market facing a structural crisis. Hence, the new director has expressed a desire to collaborate with another shoe trade show, Centro.

This aims to join forces and facilitate the work of retailers who travel to the capital. They source their offerings and draw inspiration from seasonal trends at trade shows.

*Examples of exhibiting brands: Geox; Lemon Jelly; Blundstone; Mephisto accessoires; Steve Madden; Toni Pons; Tamaris; SMR23; L’Atelier Charentaises; Aliwell; etc.

** Figures sourced from the shoe retailers' industry report (2024 data) and the Boutique2Mode / FDCF 2025 Business Barometer.