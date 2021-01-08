„DIGITAL BRAND DAYS by Wortmann Group“ – We are there for you! Digital trade show concept accompanies customers through the entire season

New season, more drastic challenges: In order to continuously be there for customers in the best possible way, Wortmann has further developed its digital trade fair concept. DIGITAL BRAND DAYS by Wortmann Group" includes a series of digital in-house trade fairs that accompany retailers throughout the entire ordering season. The "DIGITAL SEASON START" on January 13 will kick things off.

The digital trade show concept includes three formats that will follow each another chronologically and are closely aligned to the seasonal rhythm and customer needs. The virtual start to the upcoming trade show season will be provided by the "DIGITAL SEASON START" format on January 13. In addition to the collection presentations of all brands, it offers a wide range of opportunities for information and inspiration, for exchanging ideas and for placing orders. Particularly in these times, it is important for Wortmann to remain close to its customers despite the physical distance. This will be achieved during the trade fair, among other things, through individual appointments via video conference from the showrooms, for which customers can register via the link below. The program is being rounded of by an in-depth presentation by Product Management. This will introduce the footwear trends and themes of the new season. The Season Talk with CEO Jens Beining offers a brief insight into the opportunities and challenges of the current situation as well as an outlook on the ordering phase that will soon begin.

In addition to the "DIGITAL SEASON START", there will be two other digital trade show dates for the new season: The "DIGITAL SEASON INSIGHTS" will provide background information on product and marketing innovations of the individual brands and focus on storytelling. Throughout February, dealers can access sales-supporting content and videos that make ordering easier. This is a service that Wortmann offers its customers to provide them with extensive inspiration even before the order deadlines. In April, the "DIGITAL SEASON FINALS" close the season with attractive offers. For one week, customers have the opportunity to reorder via collection videos and personal digital appointments.

Further to the specially developed "DIGITAL BRAND DAYS," the group also supports the industry by participating in other trade show formats. On the agenda is the "Digital Garda" - otherwise a fixed date in the trade fair calendar - which is taking place digitally for the first time this year. With the renewed participation in the "Digital Fashion Week by Fashion Cloud" - Wortmann presents parts of the collections via brand sessions and interactive feeds. "Personal contact is still our favorite," says Jens Beining CEO of Wortmann Group. "But especially during this time, we want to be there for our customers and, above all, provide support in finding their way around a difficult start to the season. For this reason, we have extended our digital trade fair offer and cordially invite all customers."

Would you like to arrange a personal video conference during the "DIGITAL BRAND DAYS by Wortmann Group" or beyond? Then register via the following link: https://www.wortmann-group.com/en/digital-brand-days

About the Wortmann Gruppe

The Wortmann Group, Detmold, primarily known for its Tamaris brand, is one of the largest shoe production and distribution companies in Europe and is considered the market leader for fashionable women's shoes. The collections are offered worldwide in over 70 countries and more than 15,000 shoe stores. In addition to the top brand Tamaris, the group includes the brands Marco Tozzi, Caprice, Jana and s.Oliver shoes. In addition, there is Novi Footwear International Co. Ltd. in Hong Kong, which counts numerous global retail chains among its customers. Internationally, the group has over 1,100 employees. Worldwide, about 30,000 employees produce for the Detmold company.