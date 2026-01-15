Discover Modefabriek’s full program

On 18 & 19 January 2026, Modefabriek kicks off the new season with two days full of inspiration, connection and energy. Under the motto Let’s come together, they celebrate fashion, creativity and collaboration, an edition you don’t want to miss. Alongside the many beautiful brands presenting their new collections, there is an extensive program filled with TALKS, fashion shows, specials, inspiring tables and much more. Below you’ll find the complete overview.

Eight inspiring tables

Modefabriek takes place for the second time at EXPO Greater Amsterdam, a bright and spacious location perfectly suited to the atmosphere of this edition. Throughout the hall, you’ll find a route of eight tables, each offering activity, inspiration and unexpected discoveries.

Start with fresh fruit to kick off the day with energy.

At the next two tables, editor-in-chief Karin Swerink (LINDA.) and trend forecaster Jan Agelink share their personal favourites: a selection full of taste, trends and surprising gems.

Next is EXPO, where young designers present their distinctive work.

Then you’ll find KNITS AND NOTES live in action: knitting, crocheting, embroidery and macramé, all accompanied by a local DJ. Join them!

Also back this year: the book table by ABC American Book Center, always a popular stop.

The community table is the place where fashion shows and presentations follow one another throughout the entire day. Check the schedule, there’s a lot happening here!

They conclude with the Big Bag Shop, where old Modefabriek trend banners are recycled live into XXL shoppers.

Credits: Modefabriek

TALKS

Be inspired by visionary speakers, trend forecasters and creative entrepreneurs.

During these TALKS, you’ll discover the most important developments in fashion, retail, technology and consumer behaviour, this is where you hear what’s coming next. This edition welcomes trend forecasters Lidewij Edelkoort, Jan Agelink and editor-in-chief Emma Vloeimans, who share their vision on the season ahead. Inspiration guaranteed.

Credits: Modefabriek

Spotlight

In the Spotlight area, you’ll discover refreshing brands featuring not only on-trend pieces but also labels with a unique story. From statement accessories to high-end basics, and from upcycled streetwear to homeware.

Curated Resellers

A surprising selection of pre-loved fashion, interior pieces and special finds, curated by experts with a sharp eye for style. Expect top garments from mid-priced brands and high-end designers, vintage treasures and collectors’ items.

Responsible Route

Follow this route along brands that take responsibility and actively work to reduce their impact. Your guide to the sustainable choices of today. Scan the QR on the floor plan to see exactly which brands are part of the route.

In short: plenty to see, discover and be inspired by. Modefabriek is counting down the days, see you there! Get your tickets here.