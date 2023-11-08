Embrace change at SEEK’s Conscious Club

The current fashion landscape is still characterised by global uncertainty and drastic transformation. Now is a good time to say goodbye to old conventions, question the status quo, turn processes inside out and utilise change as an opportunity. SEEK is the platform and stage for a progressive brand mix of elevated streetwear, modern classics and sustainable fashion - always standing for collective empowerment. The team invites the fashion and lifestyle industry to come to Berlin on 16 and 17 January 2024 to join forces and pave the way into the future together.

Let’s be honest

When did we stop caring for each other? Listening to each other? Learning from each other? Empty buzzwords and finger pointing don't get anyone anywhere. The growth-obsessed system that we're all desperately trying to keep up with is reaching its limits. Empathy, appreciation and cooperation are more important than ever for shaping the future. SEEK has always been a magnet for brands and people who share a common vision: to tackle the big problems and proactively find innovative solutions.

We can only do it together

Sustainable fashion and responsible business are not trends, they are an imperative. The pressure is on, the next generation of brands see it as a business necessity, and these pioneers are forming the Conscious Club. The community is growing, the brands want to keep learning and are hyper focussing on collaboration. SEEK are looking forward to Jan N' June, Kings of Indigo, Moea, O My Bag, Thinking Mu, Twothirds, Bask In The Sun, Dedicated, Girlfriend Collective, Ifeelnut, and many other brands. SEEK brands combine exciting stories with great people and the team made it to its mission to find and highlight said stories, brands and collections and bring them together under one roof in our home, Berlin.

Stop the chit-chat. Let’s get shit done. Marie-Luise Patzelt, Show Director SEEK

SEEK and the Conscious Club offer a platform where you can network and exchange ideas in a positive and safe space. An inviting and open environment is created where the community meet, share and plan for the future - together. This is the SEEK DNA.

See you in Berlin!

ABOUT COMPANIONS / ANDERSON’S / BASK IN THE SUN / BENSIMON / CABAIA / CAMPER / CARE BY ME / CARPASUS / CHPO / CHROME / CUS / DANNER / DEDICATED / DEMOCRATIQUE SOCKS / EDWIN / FAGUO / GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE / GOLA CLASSICS / GOORIN BROS / HEIMAT / HEN’S TEETH / HESTRA / HOLDIT / IFEELNUT / ISAORA / IZIPIZI PARIS / JAN N ' JUNE / KARDO / KINGS OF INDIGO / LAKH SUPPLY / LEFRIK / LYLE & SCOTT / MATONA / MELA / MERZ B. SCHWANEN / MESSYWEEKEND / MOEA / NAUSHAD ALI / NOVESTA / O MY BAG / PARAFINA / PICTURE ORGANIC CLOTHING / PYRENEX / REGARDS / RIFÒ / RIVE DROITE PARIS / SANTA CRUZ SKATEBOARDS / SEBAGO / SECRID / SERVICE WORKS / STAPF / SUPERGA / TAION / THAT GORILLA BRAND / THE QUARTERMASTER / THINKING MU / TOPOLOGIE / TWOTHIRDS / WELTER SHELTER / ... and many more!