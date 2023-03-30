European Bridal Week promises to be the biggest bridal trade show for northern Europe

This Saturday, northern Europe’s biggest and most influential trade event in the bridal industry will be welcoming visitors from around the world for three days across two halls at Messe Essen. With no fewer than 500 key brands together under one umbrella, this annual event becomes one of global interest and retailers will clearly be able to focus on their buying decisions.

“We are glad that we have been able to focus on introducing new elements to the show’s equation, like the Designer Area and the Instagram Candy Bar, making more of the magic that is part of the EBW proposition,” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “This is a move by the industry, for the industry and it presents the opportunity for creative thinking in building up the platform. EBW has long been an important force in northern Europe, but now it is firmly positioned on the global stage and is already regarded as a key influencer within the industry worldwide, the effect of which is already reflected in our pre-registrations numbers.”

One of the special attractions will be the dedicated Designer Area, where retailers will discover the exclusive labels that raise the bar and set the trends for the seasons ahead. Including the finest brands from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, and the US, these are the collections with striking personalities, that always make a statement, and where budget is of less concern than final impressions.

Also, the EBW Fashion Shows are taking place again, highlighting the buying day on the Saturday and the Sunday. Among the brands taking part and showing their exclusive collections on the catwalk will be high-end international names as well as new labels, paving the way of fashion towards tomorrow.