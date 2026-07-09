Exploring the strategic partnership between Scoop and the Italian Trade Agency

Scoop is due to return to its Olympia National home in Kensington, London, with an edition channelling an European flair. Spanning July 19 to 21, the British trade show is honing in on its growing reputation as a UK launchpad for international designers, continuing to emphasise its positioning as a premium destination for emerging talent and influential buyers.

The coming season is no different. For July 2026, the event has partnered with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to introduce 32 contemporary Italian designers to the exhibition floor, marking a significant push to strengthen the region’s fashion presence in the UK. Among the curated showcases are brands offering ready-to-wear, knitwear, jewellery, handbags, footwear and lifestyle collections.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of Scoop, FashionUnited spoke to the fair’s creative director, Karen Radley, and ITA London office director, Giovanni Sacchi, about the latest partnership, the opportunities for Italian brands, and where the relationship will go next.

What makes this the right moment for a large-scale partnership bringing 32 contemporary Italian designers to Scoop, and what strategic gap in the UK market does it address?

Karen Radley: Italian fashion has always held a very special place at Scoop. Over the years we've introduced many exceptional Italian collections to the UK market, and they've consistently been among the designers our buyers return to season after season. This partnership simply allows us to present that strength on a much more significant scale.

The timing also feels incredibly relevant. Buyers are looking beyond fast trends and investing in collections with longevity, craftsmanship made in Italy and a genuine point of difference. Italian designers continue to offer exactly that, combining heritage techniques with a very contemporary approach to design.

For me, it's about making discovery easier. Rather than buyers having to travel across multiple markets to uncover these collections, Scoop brings together an exceptional cross-section of contemporary Italian design within one carefully curated environment, allowing retailers to discover new designers alongside names they may already know.

Hibourama. Credits: Scoop.

Giovanni Sacchi: This is the right moment because several factors have come together. The Italian Government has strengthened its investment in export promotion, allowing ITA to support a record number of small and medium-sized fashion companies in accessing international markets. At the same time, the UK continues to be one of Italy's most important fashion export destinations and one of the world's most influential markets for premium contemporary fashion.

The partnership with Scoop addresses a clear strategic opportunity. Many high-quality Italian designer brands have the creativity and manufacturing excellence to succeed internationally but lack the resources or network to enter the UK market independently. Scoop's carefully curated environment brings together exactly the buyers, boutiques, department stores, agents and distributors these companies need to meet.

By presenting 32 contemporary Italian brands within a single national delegation, we are creating a stronger and more visible Italian presence, making it easier for British buyers to discover new Made in Italy collections while helping Italian companies establish long-term commercial relationships in the UK.

How does introducing a fully curated Italian collective reinforce Scoop's positioning as a premium buying platform for designers and retailers?

Radley: I've spent a great deal of time working alongside the team at ITA this season personally selecting every designer in this collective, and that process has been incredibly important to me. Every collection has been chosen because it brings something distinctive to Scoop whilst complimenting the wider edit, our buyers expect to discover at the show. Curation has always been at the heart of everything I do. I'm never interested in filling space, every designer has to earn their place.

Sayyou. Credits: Scoop.

Throughout this process, Giovanni and the ITA team understood exactly what Scoop stands for, which meant we were able to build a collective that feels cohesive, contemporary and commercially relevant rather than simply bringing together a lrge group of Italian designers.

For buyers, that makes a real difference. They know the collections they're discovering have been handpicked for their originality, craftsmanship made in Italy, and commercial potential, giving them confidence every stand is worth visiting. That's what Scoop has always been about, creating an environment where buyers can discover exceptional collections.

What are the key commercial opportunities ITA sees for Italian brands entering the UK through Scoop, particularly for emerging and family-run manufacturers?

Sacchi: For ITA, Scoop represents an ideal gateway to the UK market, particularly for emerging and family-run Italian manufacturers. Many of these companies produce exceptional collections with strong design credentials and outstanding craftsmanship, but they often lack the commercial network needed to establish themselves abroad.

The UK offers significant opportunities because its fashion market values originality, quality and authenticity, qualities that define Made in Italy. Through Scoop, brands can connect not only with independent boutiques, which are often the first to discover and champion new labels, but also with department stores, buying groups, agents, distributors and showrooms that can support their long-term development in the market.

For many of our Italian brands, the objective is not simply to secure orders during the exhibition, but to build lasting commercial partnerships and establish a sustainable presence in the UK.

Ripani. Credits: Scoop.

What should UK buyers and international retailers expect to gain from this specific edit of Made in Italy, across womenswear, accessories, and lifestyle, compared to sourcing elsewhere?

Radley: One of the strengths of this collaboration is its diversity. Buyers will discover beautifully made womenswear, exceptional accessories, footwear, jewellery and lifestyle collections, each bringing their own identity while sharing the craftsmanship and quality associated with Italian design.

Importantly, these aren't collections that all look or feel the same. There's real individuality throughout the edit, from established names with international recognition to emerging designers offering something completely fresh.

Today's retailers are looking for styles that help them stand apart, and this showcase gives them access to collections with strong design handwriting, premium craftsmanship and the kind of authenticity customers increasingly value.

Sacchi: Through ITA's official Italian delegation, UK buyers and international retailers will have access to a carefully selected group of contemporary Italian designers that they might not otherwise encounter.

This year's delegation reflects the breadth and quality of today's Made in Italy, spanning premium womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewellery, accessories and lifestyle collections. By bringing these 32 companies together at Scoop, ITA creates a unique opportunity for buyers to meet emerging Italian designers and connect directly with potential suppliers.

Angella Caputti. Credits: Scoop.

For buyers, this means access to original collections that are not yet widely available in the UK, offering distinctive collections, authentic Italian craftsmanship and strong commercial potential. ITA's objective is not only to promote Made in Italy but also to facilitate long-term business relationships, helping British retailers discover new suppliers while supporting Italian companies in building a sustainable presence in the UK market.

How are you expecting this showcase to influence buyer behaviour at the show, especially in terms of discovery, order-writing, and longer-term brand adoption?

Radley: I think buyers will spend more time exploring. When you create an environment where exceptional collections naturally sit alongside one another, it encourages people to slow down, make unexpected discoveries and have conversations they perhaps weren't planning.

The Italian collective creates exactly that kind of momentum. Buyers may arrive to see one designer they already know but leave having discovered several more that add to their existing offer.

Ultimately, that's what Scoop has always been about. We want retailers to leave having found collections which excite them, differentiate their business and become long-term additions to their buying strategy rather than simply seasonal purchases.

Where do you see this collaboration going next? Could Scoop and ITA evolve this into a recurring proposal for Italian talent or expand into broader European market integration?

Radley: We've always believed that great fashion comes from discovering exceptional talent wherever it exists, and Europe continues to be an incredibly important source of creativity and innovation.

Nina Leuca. Credits: Scoop.

This partnership with ITA feels like a natural evolution of this philosophy. It demonstrates what's possible when thoughtful curation is combined with strong international collaboration, and I'd love to see it continue to grow in the seasons ahead. I am already onboard making initial introductions with agents to designers who are looking for representation within the UK market.

In addition, Scoop has built its reputation on introducing buyers to outstanding designers from across Europe and beyond. If this partnership helps even more Italian collections build lasting relationships with UK retailers whilst giving our buyers access to exciting new designers, then that's something worth continuing to develop in the future.

Sacchi: The fact that, after a ten-year absence from Scoop, ITA has returned with an official delegation of 32 Italian companies in a single edition already says a great deal. It reflects both the Italian Government's commitment to supporting the internationalisation of our companies and ITA's ability to identify and respond to the needs of Italian businesses looking for stronger support in key export markets.

It also demonstrates the work carried out by our London Office, which has closely followed the evolution of Scoop under Karen's leadership over the years while listening carefully to the growing interest of Italian companies in the UK market. Bringing together such a significant delegation is the result of recognising that the timing and the market conditions were right.

The future of this collaboration will, of course, depend on the feedback we receive from the participating companies, as their commercial results and overall experience will be fundamental in shaping our future involvement. However, the outlook is certainly positive.

The UK remains Italy's seventh-largest export market for clothing and the tenth for footwear and leather goods, while British consumers—particularly in the premium segment—increasingly value quality, sustainability, traceability and authentic craftsmanship, all of which are hallmarks of Made in Italy.