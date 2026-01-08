Fashion at Spring Fair 2026: Where Product, Perspective and Performance Converge

As retail continues to evolve beyond category silos, Fashion at Spring Fair 2026 arrives as a destination shaped by how buyers now think, source and trade. Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 1–4 February 2026, the reimagined fashion offering sits at the intersection of inspiration, insight and intelligent buying, uniting apparel, accessories and jewellery within a broader lifestyle marketplace designed for modern retail diversification.

More than a buying hall, Fashion at Spring Fair reflects a market shift: retailers seeking product with meaning, storytelling with commercial clarity, and experiences that inform decision-making as much as they inspire creativity.

A Fashion Destination Designed for Today’s Buyer

Positioned within Spring Fair’s wider portfolio of curated destinations across Home, Gift, Beauty, Living and seasonal sectors, Fashion at Spring Fair enables buyers to build cohesive, cross-category edits in one journey. With over 6,800 dedicated fashion buyers attending and a further 13,300 retailers actively exploring fashion-led ranges, the destination is tailored for growth, whether expanding an existing offer or entering fashion for the first time.

Credits: Spring Fair

The 2026 edition will together established brands and emerging talent across womenswear, jewellery and accessories, offering a clear route to newness without losing sight of commercial performance. From contemporary ready-to-wear and relaxed lifestyle collections to handcrafted jewellery and statement accessories, the breadth of sourcing reflects how consumers now shop: fluidly, expressively and with intention.

The Style Atelier: Insight at the Heart of the Show

Central to the evolution of Fashion at Spring Fair is The Style Atelier, a new content-led stage concept that places fashion intelligence, creativity and conscience at the core of the buying experience. Hosted across all four days by Caryn Franklin MBE, the Atelier introduces a studio-style environment where trend forecasting, styling, ethical debate and commercial strategy meet. Far from passive talks, the programme is built to equip buyers and brands with practical insight they can act on immediately, from understanding cultural shifts to refining product storytelling on the shopfloor.

Credits: Caryn Franklin

Programme Highlights

The Style Atelier opens with The Future of Fashion, led by trend expert Tiffany Hill of Trend Suite, setting the tone for four days of exploration into identity, innovation and responsible design. Later sessions such as The Buyer’s Eye: The Secrets of Retail Selection offer a rare look into how buyers assess product, brand narrative and differentiation when curating their assortments.

One of the most talked-about features of the programme is Live Fashion Campaign: The Shoot That Stops the Show, a recurring live experience that transforms the stage into a working fashion set. Led by stylist Rebekah Roy and Paul Swaby of Cult of Fashion, these sessions reveal the raw creative process behind campaign imagery, with different Spring Fair exhibitors showcased throughout the show, including Lighthouse Clothing, Nova of London and Luxtyle.

Further highlights include Gill McCulloch, Buying Director, Anthropologie Europe, in conversation with Caryn Franklin MBE, From Lookbook to Basket, which breaks down how trends translate into sell-through, and The New Fashion Economy: Ethics, Leadership & Change, a candid discussion led by Caryn Franklin with Helena Mansell-Stopher CEO of Products of Change, Tiffany Moore, Owner at Renes Fashion and Annabel Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at ACS Clothing challenging the industry to rethink its systems, not just its aesthetics.

Credits: Gill McCulloch

A standout keynote sees Beth Williams-Jones, Group Clothing Director at Tesco, in conversation with Lauretta Roberts of TheIndustry.fashion, unpacking how F&F has become one of the UK’s most influential mass-market fashion success stories, redefining accessibility, quality, speed and relevance on the high street.

Discovery, Newness and Next-Generation Design

Alongside content, Fashion at Spring Fair continues to champion emerging designers and independent brands, notably through the New Business Pavilion, where buyers can discover labels at the earliest stages of their retail journey. This balance of established names and fresh talent ensures retailers can source confidently while staying ahead of the curve.

Credits: Spring Fair

Fashion at Spring Fair 2026 is not positioned as a trend showcase alone, but as a working environment for retail evolution. By combining product discovery with education, debate and live creative experiences, it empowers buyers to make informed choices in an increasingly complex market. Set within the UK’s most comprehensive retail trade event, it also enables seamless exploration of adjacent categories, helping retailers future-proof their offer through diversification and smarter buying.

For buyers, brands and creatives alike, Fashion at Spring Fair is where fashion meets foresight.

